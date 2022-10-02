The Courier

Pair arrested after terrifying thefts in Canadian and Bacchus Marsh

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 3 2022 - 12:24am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:24pm
Ballarat Court complex. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Two Ballarat teenagers are facing court charged with carjacking and armed robbery.

