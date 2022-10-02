Two Ballarat teenagers are facing court charged with carjacking and armed robbery.
The men - both aged 19 - were allegedly involved in the theft of a car at the Canadian lookout in the Woowookarung State Forest on Thursday - and an armed robbery in the Bacchus Marsh CBD the next day.
Both incidents were committed before dawn.
Moorabool detectives said a silver Commodore sedan was allegedly taken in the carjacking - and had since been recovered.
In Bacchus Marsh, a driver was allegedly threatened with an undisclosed weapon at 6.20am in a street-side supermarket carpark along Bennett Street.
Detectives said the pair were arrested at Essendon on Saturday.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to face Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
