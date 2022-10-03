Founder of men's mental health advocacy organisation 'The Shaka Project' and Ballarat business owner, Sean Weir, has faced court charged with harassing a woman.
Weir, 29, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to using a carriage service to harass for a "barrage" of emails and calls that left his victim "broken".
The woman detailed the impact of the offending in a statement read aloud to the court.
"I have feared for my life and live with that fear," the statement said.
"I would feel worn down and broken ... I felt trapped.
"I told no one during that time because I became so isolated.
"Due to the constant barrage of calls, emails ... anxiety developed.
"I was and still do wake up in a sweat and have [nightmares].
"This trauma has had a profound impact on my life."
Weir, who was supported in court by his partner and a friend, is the owner of Ballarat gyms SWF 24/7 Gym, FX3 Ballarat, and Ballarat Health Studio.
He also founded The Shaka Project which, per the organisation's website, 'was designed to ignite the conversation around mental health,' encouraging 'connection, mateship and brotherhood,' and was inspired by Weir's own struggles with mental ill-health.
Defence lawyer, Dean Bloetz, submitted to the court three character references for Weir and said the accused was a "pillar of society".
"The characterisation of the offending is not one of malicious or violent offending ... The offending is more so moronic," Mr Bloetz said.
"Before this offending he's tried to give back to society.
"He's here today to take responsibility for these matters."
Weir was convicted and ordered to complete mental health and alcohol counselling under a 12-month community corrections order.
Conditions under the order include Weir completing 80 hours of community work with 40 hours which could be credited towards treatment programs.
Weir was also fined $750, plus court costs of $87.20.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann told the accused he had to "repay the community for the breach of trust".
"There's a certain irony here ... someone of your background and accomplishments should know when you're crossing a line," Mr Stratmann said.
"Your impact on [the victim] was significant."
The magistrate said he had taken into account the victim impact statement, Weir's lack of criminal history and the accused's expressed remorse.
"You're making a contribution to the community but you've negated some of that by acting in this way," Mr Stratmann said.
"You've got a bigger contribution to make to the community than what you made today.
"It might take you some time to work your way back ... that's life."
