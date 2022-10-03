A driver has been trapped in her car after losing control, slamming into a tree with the vehicle landing on its side in front of Mount Clear College.
The Olympic Avenue accident happened at 10.38am Monday near the point where the bitumen road became gravel.
Ambulance Victoria said the woman - believed to be in her 30s - was extricated from the white sedan and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said she was able to walk from the wreck to a waiting ambulance about 25 minutes after the crash.
Leading Senior Constable Aidan Lemay said police would investigate the cause.
"If you're driving on a dirt road, be careful," he said.
"Our dirt roads are now drier and people are using them a lot more."
Firefighters turned up from Ballarat City (FRV station 67), Ballarat CFA and Buninyong CFA.
A specialist Ballarat CFA rescue vehicle also attended, as well as SES volunteers who police said happened to be nearby.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
