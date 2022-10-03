The Courier

Students watch on as woman rescued from car near Mount Clear College

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:18am, first published 12:34am
Emergency services at the scene of the crash outside Mount Clear College. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A driver has been trapped in her car after losing control, slamming into a tree with the vehicle landing on its side in front of Mount Clear College.

