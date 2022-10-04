The Courier

Mount Rowan principal and Mount Clear College's VCE masterclasses finalists in excellence awards

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 4 2022
Seona Murnane

A unique program to help lockdown-disrupted VCE students prepare for exams is a finalist in the annual Victorian Education Excellence Awards.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

