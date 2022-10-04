A unique program to help lockdown-disrupted VCE students prepare for exams is a finalist in the annual Victorian Education Excellence Awards.
Mount Clear College's Earth Ed online masterclass series, which evolved from a pilot program in 2020 to deliver 52 online VCE masterclasses in 2021, gave senior students access to expert teachers across a range of subjects to help them review and develop their subject understanding ahead of exams.
The class of 2021 completed their entire VCE studies throughout the pandemic.
The program was last week named as a finalist in the Outstanding Provision for High-Ability Students - Secondary category in the awards.
Ahead of the master class series last year, Earth Ed leading teacher Patricia Dower said the sessions aimed to provide regional students the same opportunities as those in city areas who in normal years have an array of masterclasses open to them.
As the impact of the pandemic on VCE students became clear, the Earth Ed team used its technical proficiency and educational knowledge to bring together experts from the Mathematical Association of Victoria, Federation University and Australian Council for Health, Physical Education and Recreation to fill the gap for students looking to further their skills before exams.
Also recognised as a finalist in the outstanding secondary principal category of awards was Mount Rowan Secondary College principal Seona Murnane.
Ms Murnane, who has presided over an almost complete rebuild of the school in recent years, has been commended for her "inspirational leadership" driven by the learning and wellbeing needs of students and the college community.
The school's consistent academic improvement was cited particularly its improving numeracy outcomes. This year Mount Rowan Secondary College was identified as one of the top five schools who reduced the numeracy decline of students between years seven and nine.
