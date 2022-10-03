RACING Victoria has issued two charges against trainer Michelle Payne in relation to an investigation stemming from a race day in July.
The two charges relate to an administration of medication on race day and an alleged failure to keep correct records.
The former Melbourne Cup winning jockey and now trainer, Payne, the trainer of Sky Horse, is alleged to have directed her staff to administer Omoguard oral paste (Omeprazole).
Under the provisions of Australian Rules of Racing 249(1) and 104(1) a person must not, without the permission of the Stewards (a) administer; or (b) cause to be administered.
The Racing Victoria investigation found:
"On July 5, 2022, the Horse was entered to run in Race 6, the Hygain Winners Choice BM 58 Handicap, over 1500 metres at the Ballarat Racecourse before being withdrawn by Order of the Stewards.
"Ms Payne provided instructions to her staff to administer Omoguard Oral Paste (Omeprazole) (the medication) to the Horse on the morning of 5 July 2022.
"Staff complied with the instruction and administered the medication.
"Ms Payne did not obtain the permission of the Stewards to administer or cause to be administered any medication to the Horse on race day prior to the Horse competing in the Race."
Omoguard oral paste (Omeprazole) is registered by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority and is used for the treatment and prevention of gastric ulcers in horses. It is permitted for use in thoroughbred racehorses but its administration on race day is not permitted without the permission of the Stewards.
Payne has also been changed with not recording the treatments administered to the horse.
The charges issued will be heard before the Victorian Racing Tribunal on a date to be fixed.
