Ballarat City FC will be entering the 2023 NPL3 season a new-look side, with the appointment of Harry Bingham to the roles of Head of Football and Senior Men's coach.
Bingham joins the club with a wealth of experience, including at international level with the Fijian national team ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup as well as working with West Ham United's Australian training and development camps.
Last season, Bingham worked for Heidelberg United FC, one of the strongest NPL-level organisations in Victoria, as Junior Boys Technical Director.
Previously, he was head coach for Box Hill Senior Secondary College as part of its Soccer Academy following time with Mentone Grammar School and Nazareth Secondary College in similar roles.
It signifies an exciting time for Ballarat City FC, which held onto its place in NPL3 in nail-biting fashion with a stunning 3-nil win over North Sunshine in the last round of the season.
It was outgoing player-manager Michael Trigger who scored all three goals for City FC in the season-defining clash.
The Ballarat City FC board released a statement following Bingham's hiring.
"We believe that Harry (Bingham) will bring a wealth of experience to this role which will assist in the development of both players and coaches," the board's statement read.
City FC endured a tough 2022 NPL3 season, finishing the year in 10th place with five wins, four draws and 13 losses.
The club spent most of the season locked in a relegation battle with Springvale, but managed to finish one point clear of the relegation zone to remain in the three-tier NPL Victoria system.
With a new coach at the helm, City FC will be expecting a stronger season in 2023.
