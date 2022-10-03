A committee to improve road safety in Buninyong will move ahead this year with extra funding from Regional Roads Victoria, but questions remain as to what meaningful solutions can be built.
A truck bypass is still off the table, but the state government remains keen to work with the community on other road safety solutions, committing $150,000 for a consultation group.
There were two serious truck crashes in Buninyong earlier this year - one a truck that tipped over spilled grain over the Warrenheip Street roundabout, and just weeks later, a truck that suffered brake failure and careened through the middle of town, hitting a car and destroying a historic tree.
Since then, the Buninyong community has been agitating for action - the Buninyong and District Community Association organised a town meeting, attended by politicians from both major parties, and Regional Roads Victoria has installed a steep descent hazard sign at the entrance to the town.
BDCA's Robert Elshaug said the working group - which will also include representatives from the freight industry, council, and Victoria Police - was another step in the right direction, but long-term planning will be required.
He also noted if the Ballarat Link Road is fully built - connecting BWEZ and its freight hub to the Glenelg and Midland highways to the west - it will increase truck traffic through Buninyong.
The state opposition has promised $278 million to build the Link Road if elected, and the City of Ballarat has repeatedly stated the project is its number one infrastructure priority.
Mr Elshaug said smaller improvements, like speed limit reductions, must be considered.
"The first priority for the community is really to reduce the truck traffic and make it safer for pedestrians, making it safer especially for school children," he told reporters on Monday.
"(In) the long-term, (with) Geelong and their port infrastructure developments, heavy vehicles are going to come through Buninyong, especially if the Link Road is developed - we consider that it's a government responsibility to have a regional strategy of heavy vehicle movements through Victoria, and that includes Buninyong."
Regional Roads Victoria's Grampians director Michael Bailey said the end result will be getting actionable ideas for a "bespoke" solution for Buninyong.
"The timing depends on what we come up with, and the technical nature of it - I'm not going to pre-empt what the solution might be," he said.
"What we found, out of 2018 assessment, was that it wasn't feasible to build a bypass, and that's part of the decision making process - why would we invest money in something that's not feasible when there is feasible solutions we can deliver and build pretty quickly?
"Any bypass conversation brings in factors that need to be considered more broadly - what does it do to the Warrenheip community and those organisations? That all needs to be considered, at this stage the bypass isn't feasible at this location."
Buninyong MP Michaela Settle, who is running for Labor in the renamed seat of Eureka in November, said the committee project was separate from the state election, with the first meeting hopefully before Christmas
"I'm hopeful I'll be here after November to be engaged in that, but if I'm not, that committee goes forward and will continue to work," she said.
"I think a lot of this has come really from the sense (the Buninyong community) weren't consulted during the original Link Road plans, I think that's when people began to say, 'just a minute, is this just going to funnel trucks into our townships?'
"I'm not vested in a route for the trucks at this point, and it does increase issues here in Buninyong, the people in Buninyong don't want that Link Road funnelling trucks here, and it's something I've always been very clear about - I'm not in support of the Link Road, but I am in support of making sure people can get where they need to go."
