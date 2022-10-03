In the weeks since Federation TAFE announced it was axing its graphic design courses, student Elise O'Conal has been pleading to have the decision reversed
The meetings and the added stress have come at great cost to her health. On top of the complex disabilities she already has, she has been put on additional medication to help cope with the stress of her future plans being pulled out from under her.
Ms O'Conal relies on a wheelchair for mobility, needs support for her learning, and apart from her part-time studies is largely housebound.
Currently halfway through her first year of the Diploma of Graphic Design, she chose the course that would allow her to build a successful graphic design business and allow her to work around her medical needs.
Federation TAFE decided to axe the Diploma and Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design courses due to falling student numbers, but Ms O'Conal said numbers had not been given a chance to rebuild following the pandemic.
Fed TAFE has offered for affected students to accelerate their studies to complete their courses during first semester next year, but that is not something Ms O'Conal's medical condition will allow her to complete.
"This would mean transitioning into full-time (eight units) study when I already struggle with the four units I'm currently enrolled in," Ms O'Conal said. "Due to studying part time I am completing one year of training over two years, and was planning to also study the Advanced Diploma part time over two years to meet my health needs. This is now no longer an option to study at all due to the course closure."
She also faces the possibility of needing to have a feeding tube inserted which could impact on her ability to finish the current semester, and start next year on time.
Ms O'Conal said Federation TAFE had not consulted with students before making the decision, and had not considered the needs of enrolling and current students with disability as they were required to do.
"This covers not just reasonable adjustments for students but also the impact that something such as a course closure will have on students with disability," she said.
"This decision to close the only graphic design course in the Ballarat region also significantly impacts current and future students and takes away an essential course which is vital to the existing arts culture in Ballarat."
Ms O'Conal said her only option to continue study would be undertaking a bachelor degree at Deakin University in Geelong which would be a further six years of study and would require travel when she cannot drive and her current 12km commute to the Camp Street campus uses all of her energy.
Or she would have to move to Sydney and have other family members care for her so she could study.
Ms O'Conal is also appealing to the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission, National Tertiary Education Union and Federation University's student senate to take on the fight to keep the courses.
