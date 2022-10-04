Springbank lures North Ballarat trio

CHFL grand finalist Springbank has plucked three young players out of North Ballarat Roosters ranks.
Fletcher Toose, and brothers James and Jarrod Curran have committed to the Tigers - topping up the depth available to playing coach Andrew Challis.
Challis said the trio would add a variety of elements to Springbank, with potential benefits at either end of the ground, on ball, and through the midfield.
Each will arrive with limited senior experience in the Ballarat league.
Toose and James Curran each played in North Ballarat's one final this year, while Jarrod Curran was as an emergency.
Toose is the most experienced with 19 senior appearances over the past two seasons.
Jarrod Curran, who offers height and speed, played five senior games this year to give him 13 after debuting in 2021.
James Curran made his senior debut in 2017 in his first year in the under-18s, but did not see senior action again until 2019. He played five senior matches this year.
The signing of the North Ballarat trio continues Springbank's trend to invest in youth from BFL clubs to complement a strong blend of homegrown talent.
They join the likes of Harry Twaits, Pat Glanford, Isaac Pertzel and Micah Darby, who have all followed similar pathways into the CHFL.
Pertzel arrived from North Ballarat in 2020 and Darby from Redan in the same year.
Twaits and Glanford had their first seasons with the Tigers last season, crossing from Redan and Ballarat Swans respectively.
All four played in Springbank's grand final side.
MEANWHILE, Gordon is yet to finalise its senior coaching structure after the departure of non-playing joint coach Ron Watt.
Fellow joint coach Adam Toohey is expected to continue in a similar role.
Watt is now coaching St Joseph's in the Geelong league.
