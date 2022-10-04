The Courier
Home/Video

Tigers bolster depth with young Roosters

DB
By David Brehaut
October 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank lures North Ballarat trio

CHFL grand finalist Springbank has plucked three young players out of North Ballarat Roosters ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.