Mitchell Park resident Ryan de Silva, 36, is evidence of the toll Ballarat's staggeringly low vacancy rate, and limited housing options are having on western Victoria's most vulnerable people.
Prior to securing social housing in Mitchell Park about four months ago through CatholicCare Victoria, Mr de Silva endured bouts of homelessness and housing insecurity.
"When I came to Ballarat in 2001 it was so hard to find a house and it really made me stressed out so I had to stay with my aunt for sometime," he said.
However, in the end Mr de Silva had to vacate his relative's property and with no luck with rental approvals, he had to take to the streets.
"I was homeless for about two weeks and lived in my car during that time," he said.
Mr de Silva said he thought the fact he was not a Ballarat local and a migrant, having originally travelled to Australia from Sri Lanka, may have contributed to his inability to find adequate housing.
This consequently led to Mr de Silva being admitted into the mental health ward of the Ballarat Base Hospital.
"I had suffered childhood trauma, and I have mental health issues but not being able to find a house to live in was the main reason I had a breakdown," he said.
"Not having a house really impacted me because it's so important to have somewhere safe to live because at the end of the day that's where you end up."
During the more than 15 years Mr de Silva struggled to obtain housing, he was admitted into the Ballarat Mental Hospital another two times.
Sadly, Mr de Silva's living situation is not an uncommon occurrence.
While he had to wait several years on the Victorian Housing Registrar before being handed the keys to his modest Mitchell Park unit, it is estimated now more than 4000 households are on the registrar with most averaging about three to five years' waiting time.
CatholicCare Victoria, who assists those who either have a low income or rely on welfare payments, to find suitable social housing, reported to have seen a noticeable increase in their intake of internal referrals in the last few months.
CatholicCare Victoria chief executive Fiona Williams said for their clients it was an issue of demand for social housing outstripping the supply available.
To alleviate this problem Ms Williams said her organisation aimed to create 260 social houses in Ballarat through the government's Big Housing Build initiative.
"We've created 260 houses so far with the remaining to be built by 2025," she said.
However, Ms Williams said their long term goal was to create 500 social houses by 2030.
Reflecting on the few months spent in his new home, Mr de Silva said he was feeling a greater sense of personal empowerment.
"I've been less stressed and I have the ability to shower when I feel like and I have access to appliances to cook for myself which makes me feel really good," he said.
Mr de Silva is now on the path of getting his life back on track.
"I've got hope for the future and with Catholic Care I've been able to educate myself," he said.
"I'm studying sociology at the moment and I'm looking forward to studying a certificate IV in mental health."
IN THE NEWS:
On Tuesday, the Regional Affordable Housing Summit will be held in Creswick with the aim to provide solutions to Ballarat's housing scarcity.
Community Housing Industry Association Victoria will also present their findings on how the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Ballarat has the potential to create 300 homes in the region through transitioning the promised athletes village into legacy housing.
"If the government can convert the athletes village to more social and affordable housing that would be fantastic," Ms Williams said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
