Push to bring training here as region faces arborist shortage

A Ballarat tree maintenance service says the industry needs more qualified arborists, after a push from the top industry body to get more people in the role.
A1 Tree Solutions' Paul Nestor says getting new arborists has been difficult, as all of the required courses were Melbourne based.
People wanting to become a qualified arborist are required to undertake a two course in arboriculture, which can be followed by a diploma.
"Unfortunately we have to send people down to Melbourne, but we should be able to run it in Ballarat," Mr Nestor said.
"Horticulture and arboriculture are listed by the federal government as required jobs, but we just can't get enough workers."
Mr Nestor said he had contacted several government departments and education providers about the lack of adequate training in Ballarat, but had received no response.
"There are a lot of tree companies in Ballarat - if there was something available here then the courses would be full," Mr Nestor said.
The shortage comes as the City of Ballarat plans to double Ballarat's tree canopy by 2040, planting 2500 trees in public areas for the next decade.
An increase of trees will require more arborists to tend, grow and manage them, something the industry has focused on in its latest Arborists don't grow on trees campaign.
The campaign, developed by CityWide, looks to highlight a critical shortage of arborists across the country, and boost arboriculture prominence among the trades.
"Mention sparkies, plumbing or carpentry to the average person on the street and they immediately know what that role involves," a spokesperson said.
"By contrast, the job "arborist" is generally met with confusion and, at best, a vague idea that it has something to do with trees."
Arboriculture Australia director James Maund said he believed the workforce shortage was more dire than in any other blue-collar trade.
"We did a recent survey and 91 per cent of employers said that they couldn't find the staff that they needed and it was impacting their business," he said.
Mr Maund recently ran an intensive training program and said three-quarters of those who finished it found jobs within a week.
Nine out of 10 councils are experiencing a jobs and skills shortage, according to Australian Local Government Association president Linda Scott.
"Some councils need more arborists, while others need more planners, building surveyors or environmental health officers," she said.
According to Powercor, the shortage would not affect their vegetation control works in Ballarat.
"On any given day, we have more than 350 people managing vegetation to keep our network safe and reliable," a Powercor spokesperson said.
"Additional crews and machinery are also being used this year to further improve vegetation clearance across the network in the lead-up to summer.
"Arborists only make up a small proportion of our vegetation management workforce."
Mr Nestor encouraged anyone interested to consider a career in arboriculture, which he said was rewarding - albeit hard work.
"It is hard work, but you wouldn't have to go to the gym afterwards. It is outside and it is different everyday," Mr Nestor said.
"You are not stuck in an office, you are outside you are getting fit.
"You always work in a team - you are never working alone. You get to see a lot of the countryside."
