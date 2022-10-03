The Courier

Ballarat Gold Mine slows output for safety as tailings dam fills

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
October 3 2022 - 6:00pm
An aerial view of the Ballarat Gold Mine tailings dam, taken in 2016.

The ongoing dilemma of tailings storage at the Ballarat Gold Mine has halted work at the site, with the Victorian mines watchdog Earth Resources Regulation (ERR) saying they are again 'working with the operation's licensee' as its storage dam fills.

