Portable classrooms are being installed as part of Loreto College's ongoing support for students and staff recovering from the horrific Western Freeway bus crash less than a fortnight ago.
Loreto College confirmed the classrooms, in place of the school greens, are a temporary measure to increase ground level classroom access with a number of staff and students left limited in going upstairs for periods of time.
Portables have been sourced and installed with support from Victoria's education department and the Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Office for the school term, which started on Monday.
One student remains in Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne in a stable condition after the September 21 crash. Thirty-three other people, including adults, involved in the crash have been discharged from hospitals across the region.
Also under Loreto's management plan, counselling has been provided to all students affected by the incident, and individual learning arrangements have been put in place as required.
Such arrangements might include shorter days and rest breaks, as well as timetable and room changes for easier accessibility.
Loreto has also contacted the Victoria Curriculum and Assessment Authority for any special considerations needed for affected students studying their VCE.
Students and their teachers had been en route to Melbourne Airport when a collision with a truck occurred about 3.20am on the Western Freeway, near the Condons Lane intersection. This is the first major intersection for Bacchus Marsh heading toward Melbourne.
The collision caused the bus to roll off the freeway and down an embankment.
The Loreto group was on its way to a planned trip to the United States for NASA space camp, an opportunity for senior students to explore the wonders of space travel.
Space camp has long been a popular feature for Loreto, but one that had been on hold the past two school years due to pandemic travel restrictions.
