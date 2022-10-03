The Courier

Two Ballarat teens accused of violent crimes in Canadian and Bacchus Marsh

Updated October 3 2022 - 8:29am, first published 6:24am
Ballarat court complex. File photo.

Two Ballarat youths have appeared in Ballarat Magistrates Court, accused of using weapons including a wheel brace, knives and a baseball bat to carry out carjackings.

