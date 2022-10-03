Two Ballarat youths have appeared in Ballarat Magistrates Court, accused of using weapons including a wheel brace, knives and a baseball bat to carry out carjackings.
Aiden Gray and Fletcher McGuire have been charged over the theft of a vehicle in Ballarat on Thursday morning - and another in Bacchus Marsh the next day.
Charge sheets indicate the two 19-year-olds were accused of using a knife and a wheel brace to threaten a driver before stealing his car at Canadian.
At 6.20am the next day, the men allegedly struck in Bennett Street, Bacchus Marsh.
The sheets indicate a baseball bat and hunting knife were used to rob a victim of his keys.
Gray and McGuire are accused of reckless conduct by reversing a $60,000 Landcruiser across two lanes of traffic while the victim was hanging outside the car, putting him in the path of oncoming vehicles.
They are also accused of possessing stolen numberplates at Williamstown on the same day.
McGuire has been charged with possessing the drug ice at Essendon North - also on Saturday.
They were arrested that night and appeared in court on Monday, where the pair were remanded in custody until December 8.
Magistrate Letizia Torres was told Gray was "withdrawing from ice and weed" and could face related issues during his first stint in custody.
McGuire appeared in a separate hearing and Ballarat Magistrates Court was told he would need access to prescribed medications for depression and anxiety while on remand.
