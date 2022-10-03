Police have finished clearing up yet another accident on the Western Freeway.
Shortly after storms had passed through the area, emergency services were called to an incident on the Melbourne bound lanes of the freeway near Gordon at about 7.30pm on Monday evening.
The incident occurred on the Ballarat side of the Chapmans Road overpass where a silver sedan collided with the road barriers.
The.car was badly damaged in the crash and the male driver was taken to Ballarat hospital with minor injuries.
Earlier in the afternoon road crews had completed work on resurfacing and speeds had been slowed to 40km/h in the single lane that remained open.
Last week a truck driver was killed when his B-double ran into the railway cutting near Creswick Road, blocking the Western Freeway for much of Thursday.
A week earlier, a first truck crash near Bacchus Marsh led to a second crash at 3am when another truck ran into a bus carrying school girls from Loreto College on their way to Melbourne airport.
Both drivers and multiple passengers were badly injured in the crash.
Last month there was also a truck crash on the freeway near the Wallace interchange where a truck lost its load of timber.
Anyone who witnessed the Monday night collision near Gordon, has dashcam footage or information should contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.