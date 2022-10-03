A jury trial for the alleged sexual assault of a pre-teen girl has begun in the Ballarat County Court.
Stawell man Raymond Cunningham, 58, faced the court on Monday charged with sexual assault of a child under 16, sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16, and two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 12 for a number of alleged acts in 2020.
The complainant was 11-years-old at the time of the alleged offending.
Crown prosecutor David Cordy set out a summary of the case against Cunningham in his opening statements to the jury.
"[He sexually assaulted her,] asking her whether it hurt or whether it felt good," the prosecution said.
"She felt she had two little cramps when this man did this to her.
"The accused then said to [the complainant]: 'Since I've felt yours do you want to feel mine?'
"And [the complainant] told him, 'no because I'm not ready'. You'll remember that she's 11-years-old at the time. He responded, 'when you're ready'."
The child told a family member Cunningham had touched her the following day and the matter was reported to police.
The accused is also alleged to have shown the child a pornographic image and told the girl: "Don't tell anyone, this is between you and me."
Cunningham was arrested on September 16, 2020.
The complainant's evidence was pre-recorded due to her young age.
Mr Cordy told the jury they should deal with the recording as if she was "sitting in the witness box".
"The whole point of all of this is to make it easier for children to give evidence," he said.
"You'll see [the complainant] on a monitor.
"We watch TV [and become] ... a bit desensitised I'd suggest to you, unconsciously, but watching this on TV be under no illusion this is a real girl telling you what happened to her what the accused did to her."
Defence Counsel for the accused, Robert Thyssen, told the jury Cunningham was innocent unless proven otherwise beyond reasonable doubt.
"Four charges were put to him. His response was 'not guilty'," Mr Thyssen said.
"This case is not a case where there is forensic evidence.
"There's no DNA, there's no medial reports or anything of that nature.
"Mr Cunningham says, 'not guilty, I didn't do these things'. That's the best he can say."
The trials continues.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.