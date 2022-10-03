Firefighters have been called to two pre-dawn car fires, both east of Ballarat.
Crews were called to Bullarook at 4.30am, then Canadian at 5am on Tuesday.
The Woowookarung (or Canadian) lookout is fast becoming a shady place - after the second car-related crime in less than a week.
Personnel from Ballarat City, Ballarat and Buninyong were called to the fire in the Boundary Road lookout carpark.
The CFA said the blaze had largely burnt itself out by the time crews arrived, just after 5am.
The blaze left a large amount of debris including melted tyres and engine parts - but no nearby picnic facilities, bollards or trees were affected.
The lookout was also the scene of an alleged carjacking last Thursday morning.
Two Ballarat men appeared in court on Monday, accused of threatening the driver with a knife and wheel-brace.
The pair - both aged 19 - have been remanded in custody until their next court date in December.
Meanwhile Moorabool and Ballarat detectives are investigating a stolen sedan found on fire at Bullarook, north of Bungaree.
The burning Nissan Pulsar was reported near the corner of Black Swamp and Clarkes Hill roads just after 4.30am Tuesday.
Volunteers from the Glen Park and Bungaree fire brigades were called to the fierce blaze, which was contained to the bitumen on the road.
Anyone with information on either fire should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
