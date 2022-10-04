Ballan attracts experienced Cobra

Ballan has added needed experience with the signing of Sam Crea.
Crea joins the Central Highlands Football League battler after one season with neighbouring Bacchus Marsh.
He made 13 appearances with the Cobras after a decorated career in the Western Region Football League.
Crea had a long career with Glen Orden, where he was a senior premiership player, captain, and best and fairest.
Able to play back, forward or on-ball, the Bacchus Marsh-based Crea also had the distinction of being selected in a WRFL division two team of the year.
Ballan president David O'Hanlon said Crea had built a great football resume, being involved in some very good teams over the years.
"We're confident he can add some much needed experience to our young local team and make an instant impact at training and on game day," he said.
Crea's move follows the return of Darren Tanti for the Blues.
Tanti is a three-time club best and fairest, having previously played with Ballan in 2016-19.
The addition of Crea and Tanti is a promising start to the Blues' off-season after a tough year.
Ballan won two games under playing coach Tristan Batten to finish 16th in the 17-team competition.
The Blues are yet to announce their senior coaching structure for next season.
FORMER Bacchus Marsh coach Tom German has taken on a new appointment in the WRFL.
He has been appointed Spotswood coach.
German spent three years with the Cobras, with his first being 2020 when the season failed to get off the ground owing to COVID-19.
He had been reappointed for 2023 early last season, but had a change of mind at the end of the season.
Bacchus Marsh is yet to announce a replacement.
Captain Jake Owen, with the Cobras since 2018, has recommitted for another season
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
