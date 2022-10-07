BEVERLY Lovett has noticed the subconscious ageism that creeps into everyday life, usually when she asks for help.
Ms Lovett can have a laugh and share horrid experiences with her friends but these are serious concerns for her and her peers.
"It's one of the drawback of ageing," Ms Lovett said.
There are the acts of the seemingly unknowing stripping seniors of their independence.
Living in Sebastopol, Ms Lovett said the closure of the Commonwealth Bank and Australia Post - an alternative for banking - in such a short space of time hurt. Many seniors' concerns were dismissed and told to make the trip to Delacombe Town Centre.
The Sebastopol Senior Citizens secretary said this was all fine for those who could drive or find someone to take them but asking others to drive all the time was a hassle and disempowering.
Let alone being forced online - all the time.
"A lot of people my age are not computer literate. There are so many people who choose to call businesses because they can't do it online," Ms Lovett said.
"I find a lot of people don't understand why."
Ms Lovett is joining City of Ballarat's call to acknowledge the often subconscious biases and to be more compassionate as part of the month-long Victorian Seniors Festival.
This comes as almost three-quarters of Australians aged in their 60s believe ageism is a serious problem, and 37 per cent of people in that age bracket are have experienced ageism in the past year, according to EveryAGE Counts campaign.
There is plenty to love and get involved in as a senior, Ms Lovett said but she was concerned such discrimination would continue to isolate those who were less confident.
Membership for Sebastopol Senior Citizens alone had halved since the pandemic started. Ms Lovett said most of this was from people becoming more wary to join group settings. Others had found other interests.
The club was focused on appealing to a range of interests from music singalongs, to bowls and cards or a good chat over a cuppa. Often there were craft drives to raise money or make items for community charities.
"We enjoy coming together for social activities," Ms Lovett said. "Older people need to go out and meet others and find enjoyment."
City of Ballarat has lined up an array of activities to celebrate ageing and to encourage seniors to try new things and build more social connections this seniors' month.
While connected to state government campaigns, such as Every Age Counts, the City is focused on extending awareness in a bid to break some of the stigma in ageing.
Part of this is a school-aged writing competition via Ballarat Libraries calling on young people to write or draw about a special older person in their lives.
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said research had shown feelings of loneliness and isolation amplified as people grew older. Mr Wilson said Victorian Seniors Festival was important to highlight such issues, but such awareness had to extend further than one month and the City aimed to focus on "whole of life interests" for the whole community.
"We're an ageing population and basically that's not something that gets a lot of attention in broader thinking," Mr Wilson said. "This impacts the way older people experience life: housing security, digital inclusion, economic security, education, employment and health.
"As people age, the subconscious comes into play; discrimination comes into play. It's important we acknowledge this and the way we value oldies in our community, to emphasise their wisdom and experience."
Mr Wilson said often there was the catch-phrase about it taking a whole village to raise a child but he said it was also important the whole village embrace all ages and life experience so the village may be more complete.
The library's short-story competition was one piece of this in helping people to connect and value each other.
The month-long festival in Ballarat features plenty of music, sport and exercise, craft groups and special exhibitions for anyone aged 55-plus. City of Ballarat will also host its seniors awards, including the senior of the year.
Programs are available online at ballarat.vic.gov.au or contact the City or Ballarat Libraries for more details.
Meanwhile, Ms Lovett encouraged people to get along and visit a senior citizens club because there was always something going on for everyone - even if just for a chat and bit of advice about ageing and ageing well.
