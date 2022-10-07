The Courier

Ballarat's spotlight on ageism-old need for change, awareness

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol Senior Citizens Pam Brogden, Joan Ryan, Ron Patterson, Darryl McFarlane and Rita Brunt play cards and have a laugh as they promote vital social connections this week. Picture by Kate Healy.

BEVERLY Lovett has noticed the subconscious ageism that creeps into everyday life, usually when she asks for help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.