The Labor's candidate for Ripon, members for Eureka and Wendouree, and the Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing joined the state Housing Minister Danny Pearson in Ballarat on Tuesday morning to announce the latest Andrews Government social housing investment.
Decades of chronic underfunding and neglect of the public housing sector in Victoria has led to an ever-growing crisis of homelessness and a massive shortfall of what the government insists is 'social housing' - homes constructed in public-private partnerships with other agencies.
In the latest announcement, $35 million in grants from the government's Social Housing Growth Fund will be used to build social housing in central and western Victoria.
Minister Pearson says 114 houses will be built, ostensibly creating 315 jobs. Funding is going to providers Haven; Home, Safe, CatholicCare Victoria Housing, Common Equity Housing, Women's Property Initiatives, The Haven Foundation and BlueCHPV Limited.
The announcement was made in front of an existing development of 14 homes in Delacombe, auspiced from an earlier round of grants from the same growth fund, and comes as the government hosts a Regional Affordable Housing Summit in Creswick.
In March, households on Victoria's social housing register numbered 54,945, up from 50,839 in 2021. Minister Pearson says 2810 people are currently on the register in the central highlands. Questioned about how many of those people would find homes in the current round, the Minister said, "We will have to work our way through those individuals."
"Through this round of funding across regional Victoria we're looking at around about 683 dwellings, and... five of those projects will be delivered... in Ballarat," the Minister said.
"So we'll need to work our way through that and step our way through that... I think everyone recognises this as a challenge, not just in Ballarat, not just in Victoria, but right across the nation."
The government will give $219 million to community housing agencies for planning and construction of nearly 50 social housing projects across the state's regional areas.
Seventeen community housing agencies will receive funding for 46 projects to deliver up to 683 homes in regional Victoria.
"This is about making sure that we've got social and affordable housing throughout regional Victoria, to make sure that people get the housing they need, where they need it, and when they need it," Mr Pearson told reporters in Delacombe in Ballarat.
The sites were chosen in areas of high growth and demand, following community housing agency bids assessed by Housing Victoria .
The state government has allocated $1.25 billion of its $5.3 billion big housing build program to regional Victoria.
Seven of the 46 projects will include new homes for Aboriginal Victorians.
Victorian vacancy rates are down to 3.6 per cent in Melbourne and 2.1 per cent in regional Victoria, according to Homes Victoria data.
Last week the Council to Homeless Persons called on political parties to commit to building 6000 social properties each year for 10 years and bolster the homelessness prevention worker numbers.
"More renters are being pushed into homelessness because they can't find a rental they can afford," chief executive Jenny Smith said.
Victoria's opposition said a coalition government would immediately move to fast track land and partnerships with Housing Associations, not for profits and the superannuation industry.
Shadow Minister for Housing, Richard Riordan said the Andrews Government had proven over eight years it had no capacity to solve the housing crisis in regional Victoria and an announcement of 683 homes would "not put a scuff mark on the priority waiting list."
