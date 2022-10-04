City Oval picked up right where it left off on Tuesday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division One opening round action, taking three rinks in an 87-35 victory over Midlands.
It was a dominant display by City Oval in what was a clash between last season's grand finallists, with Midlands unable to get revenge against City Oval on Tuesday following its grand final defeat last season.
Skippers Wayne Roberts, Ian Robinson and Chris Smith led the way, with Smith's third rink boasting a 34-10 margin.
City Oval ends round one on top of the ladder, with BMS sitting just below.
BMS notched a 16-0, 67-42 win over Buninyong, a stunning turnaround from the two sides' most recent clash, in which Buninyong triumphed 14-2, 59-45.
BMS skipper Jeff Ryan's 28-11 second rink set up the win for his side which, after narrowly missing finals last year, will be ecstatic to start season 2022-23 with a win.
Clunes and Victoria also kicked off their seasons with victories, both taking two rinks each against their respective opponents to fill out the top four.
Victoria defeated Sebastopol 74-59, while Clunes overcame Webbcona 69-49, fighting back after Webbcona took the first rink 22-16.
Central Wendouree found itself in a similar situation, rallying against Creswick to take two rinks and a 14-2, 59-51 victory.
