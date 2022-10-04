The Courier

City Oval still ones to beat | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant round one reviews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
October 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Oval's Elizabeth Kierce guides one down against Midlands on Tuesday.

City Oval picked up right where it left off on Tuesday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division One opening round action, taking three rinks in an 87-35 victory over Midlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.