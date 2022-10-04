Residents in the Ballarat region generally feel safe outside the home, but they want people to lose the booze and ditch the drugs, according to a new survey.
A police perception survey has found that people affected by drugs and alcohol is the number one concern of people across the Central Highlands and Wimmera.
But statewide, "safety in public places" was the top fear.
And across the Ararat region, road safety and theft/damage to property were among the top topics residents were worried about.
More than 9000 Victorians completed the 2022 Annual Police Sentiment Survey during April and Ma, which highlighted some local differences:
Ballarat region Acting Inspector Simon Brand said the list did not surprise him.
"In the latest data I have seen, there were 480 surveys completed in the Moorabool Police Service Area which includes Hepburn and Golden Plains," he said.
"Some of the top issues for Hepburn and Golden Plains were the visibility of police.
"Those areas are covered by a 24-hour station at Bacchus Marsh at night, but if something really major happens, there is always a local member on call."
He said road safety was another issue for people across his patch.
"It's a priority for many country areas," Acting Inspector Brand said.
"I think the talk of the town right across the western region right now is heavy vehicles - and that's for some very valid reasons."
He attended a fatal B-double smash at Mount Rowan last Thursday, a chicken-truck rollover near Bannockburn last Friday and was also involved in the mop-up after a truck and bus collided at Pentland Hills on September 21.
"I've been told that the people who fix the barriers on the side of the highways have full time work at the moment," he said.
"There are some real concerns about the maintenance of these vehicles - and especially the trailers.
"We're seeing a shift in the heavy vehicle industry.
"Once you used to have a prime mover and trailers all owned by one big trucking company.
"Now we're seeing a lot of sub-contractors.
"You may be driving a rig for someone else - and you may be towing a trailer owned by someone else again.
"Who is responsible for the continuum of duty of care for that trailer?" he said.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
