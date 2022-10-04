Students living in Ballarat's fast-growing west will be able to get to school on a new school bus service from next year.
The new service will travel from Cardigan Village through Lucas to Lucas Primary School and Ballarat High School and is likely to begin running on term three next year.
It's the first new school bus service in the western growth area in several years.
A state government spokesperson said the Department of Transport regularly reviewed its School Bus Program networks to demand is catered for student attending their zoned government schools.
Confirmation of the exact route linking Cardigan Village and Lucas with Lucas Primary School and Ballarat High School will be determined at a later stage following a tender process to engage an operator.
In the past five years the estimated population of Cardigan-Lucas has grown from 2024 in 2017 to 3777 in 2021 with a 16 per cent growth in the last year alone.
Many of the new residents are families with school-aged children zoned to attend Lucas Primary School, which opened last year, and Ballarat High School with recent data showing about a third of Cardigan-Lucas residents are aged under 19.
The new Ballarat route is one of 14 across the state to begin operations over the next two years targeting recently opened schools in growth areas where student demand is high.
"Extra school buses for families living in Cardigan Village and Lucas will be most welcomed. The school drop off can be a real challenge for many families," said Wendouree MP Juliana Addison.
Further services or alterations to expand or re-route existing school bus lines will also be added across the state in the two years following the initial rollout.
"As Lucas and Cardigan Village grown, so too has the demand for more school bus services to support students and parents by providing better access to their schools," said member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford.
Parents right across the Ballarat region have been calling for increased capacity and expanded school bus services with many existing routes already at capacity and with long waiting lists that only come down as students graduate or move away from the area.
Member for Ripon Louise Staley said families in Lucas and Cardigan Village had been "crying out for years" for improved bus services and the announcement should include additional buses as well as bus routes.
"I have repeatedly advocated for action on the overcrowding and lack of school bus services in these growing areas. (This) should start in the first term next year and not force families to wait ."
