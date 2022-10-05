It'll take about 500 people to reach all the way around Lake Esmond for the Ballarat Mental Health Collective's Circle of Solidarity this Sunday, aiming to spark conversations and show people they're not alone.
The event, postponed because of COVID, will have a market atmosphere, with mental health support agencies and other services presenting pop-up stalls with information and activities, making it easy for anyone to find out more about getting some extra help.
The focus will be the circle - organisers are aiming for between 10.30am and 11am to get everyone around the full 2km or so of the lake's walking track, to hold hands and grab a few photos.
The event's idea came from Daniel Richards, a member of the Ballarat Mental Health Collective and someone with a lived experience of mental illness who wanted to make sure people know help is available.
"Because of the pandemic, we've been isolated, and I just thought something like this would bring us all closer together," he said.
"People tend to suffer in silence, a lot of people don't realise they're going through a mental health problem until it actually hits them, and someone from the outside looking in notices there's a problem, then they seek help.
"We're trying to bring along people who could be going through some issues but maybe they're not sure, then they can get some information to help them out in the future, it's just knowing it's out there."
There'll be a free sausage sizzle on the day, as well as activities from The Y and Bunnings, and ice cream and coffee trucks.
Live musicians will perform on the day, with special appearances from the City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band and the Bigger Hearts Choir.
BMHC members Paul Hartwood and Rael Cartledge emphasised the event is open to everyone, not just people experiencing difficult mental health - families, as well as carers and supporters, are just as welcome.
"There's a bit of something for everyone," Mr Hartwood said.
"Working in a mental health service, sometimes people come to me and will say, once they're referred to the program, 'I've been looking for the right service for so long, I've been to all these places and keep getting moved on' - if they come out here, you can see them all in one day."
"The peak bodies for consumers and carers, VMIAC and Tandem, they'll be here, and wanting to engage more, and we're going to have services for children as well," Ms Cartledge added.
The event is followed by Brighten Up Ballarat on Wednesday, October 12, and the Collective's annual art exhibition is currently on show at Ballarat Community Health - a fundraising auction begins this Friday.
The Circle of Solidarity event runs Sunday, October 9, from 10am to 2pm - for more information, head to the Collective's Facebook page.
