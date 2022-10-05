The Courier

Ballarat Mental Health Month: Plan for Circle of Solidarity event at Lake Esmond

AF
By Alex Ford
October 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernadette Duffy, Rael Cartledge, Paul Hartwood and Daniel Richards have organised the Circle of Solidarity for Mental Health Month at Lake Esmond. Picture by Adam Trafford

It'll take about 500 people to reach all the way around Lake Esmond for the Ballarat Mental Health Collective's Circle of Solidarity this Sunday, aiming to spark conversations and show people they're not alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.