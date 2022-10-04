Matt Cash was preparing for a Sunday morning run through the White Swan reservoir when disaster struck - his mate David Fraser, "a machine" who plotted the routes and the "heart and soul" of the running group, collapsed.
It was a cold Sunday morning last year, and the group was frozen briefly, but luckily for Mr Fraser, Mr Cash had done a CPR refresher course just a week earlier.
"Dave's the fittest man in the group - the thought of losing him in that moment was just petrifying," Mr Cash said.
"As I got out of my car, there was a commotion, and as I got over there I saw David has collapsed.
"It looked like he was having a fit, then after that I suppose we all just assumed he'd get up and be okay, but he was just unresponsive, unconscious, it wasn't looking good.
"I remember someone saying 'does anyone know CPR', and I did."
Mr Cash leapt into action, "on autopilot", working to restart Mr Fraser's heart.
Despite his best efforts, Mr Fraser's skin was turning grey, as another runner phoned triple-zero.
With Mr Fraser's wife looking on, Mr Cash kept working at the compressions for at least 10 minutes, before he asked someone else to take over for a moment.
"I wandered about five metres away, and a Powercor truck drove past on White Swan Road," he said.
"I thought, 'one of those trucks will have a defibrillator on it', another truck came over and I waved it down and asked, they did, so they flew out of the truck, helped us out and whacked the defib on.
"We had to move him out of a puddle, pick him up and move him, and we strapped the defib on, and probably within another five minutes the ambulance arrived."
Mr Cash has now been nominated for a St John Ambulance First Aid Champion award in the CPR category, with the award ceremony to be held on Wednesday morning.
The best part, he said, was Mr Fraser's eventual recovery - within a year, he completed a 70km ultramarathon.
"He spent two weeks in hospital, the first week was really touch-and-go, basically in a coma for most of it," he said.
"For someone of that fitness level to just drop - it turned out he had a blockage in one of his arteries, it could happen to anyone.
"They just put a few stents in - it's been amazing, it was terrifying for a long time, but I saw him for the first time about a month afterwards, I said it was like seeing a ghost.
"Slowly slowly, he's built up his fitness again, and it's pretty amazing, it's unbelievable, but if anyone could do it, it's Dave."
The terrifying incident is a valuable reminder for everyone to get CPR training and to know what to do in an emergency - St John Ambulance notes that for every minute that passes in an incident without defibrillation, the chance of survival reduces by 10 per cent, but CPR can increase survival rates to more than 70 per cent.
"Even if I couldn't save him, I knew I did what I could, I didn't have any regrets, if I didn't act I would have had that regret," Mr Cash said.
"I just think if you've ever thought about it, and you haven't done it, just do it.
"You not only have the opportunity to save a friend or family member, if it's a stranger, it's someone else's friend of family member.
"That could change a lot of lives if you're able to step up and help out."
