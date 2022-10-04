The Courier
Ballarat man saves his mate's life with CPR

By Alex Ford
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Matt Cash was preparing for a Sunday morning run through the White Swan reservoir when disaster struck - his mate David Fraser, "a machine" who plotted the routes and the "heart and soul" of the running group, collapsed.

