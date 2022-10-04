'Neighbour from hell' jailed for 'disturbing' harassment and threats

A Buninyong man who relentlessly harassed his neighbours for months has been jailed for four years, with the victims noting their lives had been ruined after living in fear for so long.
Stuart Bellchambers pleaded guilty to a number of stalking, criminal damage, and threat to kill charges, over several reported incidents between January and August.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court was told Bellchambers would constantly yell at the neighbours, who lived across the street from him, shouting abuse and threats to "cave in their skulls", while repeatedly attempting to gain entry to their yard.
The family called police several times for serious incidents, including one where Bellchambers walked up the street carrying an axe before throwing a brick on their roof; a time where he damaged their rental car and told them to send him the bill; and a time when he followed them while yelling about the school their child went to school and carrying a hammer.
An intervention order had been taken out by the family but Bellchambers repeatedly refused to comply.
Victim impact statements from the family members noted they were unable to sleep, and were uncomfortable both at home and while out, because of Bellchambers' threats.
"There is no future for us in our own home as a family," one statement read.
"A forced sale will ruin us as a family, and our eldest son has also stated he, his son, our first grandchild, will no longer stay at our home for fear of Bellchambers."
"I'm worried about going out because I don't want to leave my home and my pets, don't want to leave my son alone ... I don't want to be at home, but I don't want to go home because of the threats constantly waiting for me," the other statement read.
"It's an ongoing nightmare and I just can't see how it ends unless one of us gets murdered or we have to move."
Bellchambers is diagnosed with schizophrenia and his drug use exacerbates its effects, his defence lawyer said, who noted he had failed to engage in relevant supports while serving a previous community corrections order, and conceded a term of imprisonment was "the only appropriate outcome".
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the conduct was "disturbing at the highest level".
"It can only be described that you are the neighbour from hell, I don't know how these people have survived, they are significantly affected by your conduct, they are affected daily.
"You received a community corrections order, and to say the least you failed spectacularly (and) it seems to be a pretty clear message to the court that a CCO was completely ineffectual in not only stopping you offending but also getting you treatment."
Bellchambers was jailed for an aggregate of four years, and will be eligible for parole in three, with 77 days already served.
Had he not pleaded guilty, Mr Radford said the sentence would have been five years.
He was also ordered to pay $4200 in restitution for the criminal damage to the rental car.
