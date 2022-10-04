A $100 million coastal country club-style housing development proposed by a Ballarat-based business group has failed to win approval from the local councillors over concerns about the proposed golf course.
The 24-hectare proposal from Country Club Living, a subsidiary of the Ballarat-based Gull Group, includes 52 residential lots and a retirement village with 192 dwellings and a golf course on open space in Warrnambool.
Despite an officer recommendation to approve stage one of the development while they awaited a report on the golf course, the motion was lost in a four-three vote by Warrnambool Council on Monday.
Cr Ben Blain said while more housing was needed he had "some really big concerns".
"The idea of using public open space for a private golf course goes against my feeling of what public open space is," he said.
"It's important that the public can actually enjoy all of our open space. If it's a private golf course the public aren't going to have access.
"Also, being in a floodway, any works that are going to be done there are going to impede the flow.
Cr Blain said he was concerned if the Bromfield Street bridge did go ahead, the proposed road through the development would need to be upgraded - something he didn't think ratepayers should have to pay for.
He said an extension of Bromfield Street over the river would be a major thoroughfare to take pressure off Mortlake Road, and needed to be done "correctly" from the start.
Mayor Vicki Jellie said she had no worries about the retirement village but had "grave concerns" about the public open space.
"I don't know how a private golf course would run on public open space," she said.
Cr Jellie said there were many blocks of land available in the area as well as a school, and another school in the planning for the area.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said she had a major concern with the golf course being private and being provided on what should be genuinely open space.
"It is inconsistent with the anticipated use of the site within the North of the Merri Structure Plan," she said.
The Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority had held back approval, she said.
Cr Otha Akoch said the development plan was great for the city and would solve many accommodation issues, but other issues needed further discussion.
Cr Debbie Arnott said she was caught in a quandary because the city needed housing stock and a retirement village.
"But for sure, that supposed golf course on public land and the flood plain is a concern," she said.
Cr Arnott said she was prepared to support the motion which also allowed for further planning and agreement.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said while the development was needed, he had reservations with regard to the flood plain corridor and about it being closed off.
Three Warrnambool councillors Arnott, Taylor and Akoch voted in favour of the motion.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
