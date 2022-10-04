THE QUESTION box is a tool Claire Morris has found makes most teachers cringe or break out in a light sweat. But the question box is usually Ms Morris' favourite part of any sexual education or health session at school.
Ms Morris is passionate about ensuring no question goes unanswered or is made to feel taboo. And there tends to be lots of laughs.
In a packed health and physical education curriculum, Ms Morris felt there was still a gap in time and content to best help young people navigate their life and figure out basic life stuff.
Ms Morris has almost two decades' experience teaching in a variety of primary and secondary school settings and is preparing to launch sexuality and health workshops in Buninyong to help meet what she has noticed is a growing need for factual information.
This was becoming particularly more vital with girls, in general, tending to get their first periods earlier.
Lunchtime sessions at school, in which Ms Morris would try to cover more health ground, were packed.
The grateful feedback from parents on reliable and age appropriate information and comfortable conversation starters at home, had Ms Morris keen to find an avenue to help more.
"I've always had the philosophy that these topics should not be taboo, but some of it is in the way information is given," Ms Morris said.
"I have a real passion for empowering girls on their rights and understanding their choices in health...It encompasses a lot of topics from sexuality and relationships to all things growing up, not just puberty, but I would love to move into helping girls starting to get jobs and job skills."
Ms Morris said there was a lot of content and a lot of possibilities in what she could cover, such as respect and consent workshops for boys and young men.
She is also passionate about helping dads, especially single dads, support their daughters in what is often a glaring elephant in the room - periods.
This was not about telling people what to do, but Ms Morris said it was vital to open respectful conversations in families.
"Conversations about these topics need to be started at home. If you can't talk at home about it, young people go to other sources and these are not always correct, like on the internet," Ms Morris said.
"I want to help get the right info out and have young people confident about the information they are getting...You need to be direct and no question goes unanswered."
The question box for anonymous ponderings is not a new concept in schools and while Ms Morris said general puberty questions have rarely changed over the years, some information did. For example, modern, sustainable sanitary product options have fast evolved in the past few years with greater alternatives for younger bodies.
Ms Morris said questions and education about consent rules had also changed dramatically.
Starting out, Ms Morris' main focus will be on sexual health for girls, in age appropriate workshops from seven and eight-year-olds into early teenage years.
Her aim is to equip girls with personal safety tools and health information in a gentle and supportive environment. This includes overviews for parents so they might continue the conversations at home.
Registrations are open for Get Informed workshops, which are set to launch later this month and into November at Buninyong Community House. Details: getinformed.net.au.
