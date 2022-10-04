The Courier

Claire Morris launches Get Informed to bridge health education gap

By Melanie Whelan
October 4 2022 - 7:00am
Get Informed director Claire Morris is ready to tackle the seemingly tricky to make sure no questions go unanswered in helping young people navigate their health.

THE QUESTION box is a tool Claire Morris has found makes most teachers cringe or break out in a light sweat. But the question box is usually Ms Morris' favourite part of any sexual education or health session at school.

