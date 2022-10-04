Home-owners have been hit again following the sixth consecutive rate rise this year while buyers looking to enter the market face uncertainty.
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced they would raise the cash rate by 25 basis points instead of 50 points that was first predicted on Tuesday morning.
The new rate is now 2.6 per cent.
For an average Ballarat home loan, payments could be $40 more than the previous month. Since the first rate change back in May, Ballarat residents could expect to pay around $400 more on their loans.
With the interest hikes along with other cost of living pressures like the rise of grocery prices and fuel, many mortgage owners are looking to save where they can.
Ballarat mortgage brokers say while their workload seems to be staying the same, far more people are reaching out to refinance their loan.
Tim Landt said six months ago the majority of his customers were looking to buy property.
"Now there are a lot more people really looking to get the best rate ... and offset some of those interest rate rises to make them not as harsh on the bank balance," Mr Landt said.
He said refinancing was becoming "a lot more regular" compared to previous generations.
"In the past people did not refinance their loan that much, a bit like their super they just left it and did not review it."
Now people tend to review their loans every 12 months to make sure they are getting the best rate.
First Place Building managing director Daniel Senia said the large increases were pushing first-home buyers out of the market.
"They are hesitant to make a decision at the moment," Mr Senia said. "Even if they can borrow the funds today, they are not prepared to take the bump that interest rates are going to go up further and affect their ability to pay."
Mr Senia said he was hopeful once interest rates stabilised buyers would be more confident again.
The regular interest rate rise from the RBA is an effort to curb inflation by slowing down spending.
At the moment Commerce Ballarat chair Hayley Coats said the interest rate pressures on consumers had not "fully translated across" to business yet.
"There is still some spending but it is noticeable," she said.
However, businesses are feeling the pressure from all angles, with the price of supplies also increasing.
Ms Coats said while all spending was going to increase in price, they really wanted to keep local money in Ballarat.
"Local business owners can keep paying wages, keep giving shifts to workers and that eases the pressure somewhat within the local community," she said.
The increased pressure continues to put households under more stress, with families reaching out to services like Uniting Ballarat for the first time.
Uniting Victoria homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said the pressure was pushing people out of the rental market and making housing further out of reach.
"On any given night, there are people right across Ballarat who are experiencing homelessness," Mr Liversage said in a statement.
"Some are sleeping on the streets, going house to house 'couch surfing' with family or friends, or are simply unable to afford to rent."
RBA governor Philip Lowe said he expected more rate hikes to come in order to bring inflation back down.
