UPDATE, Wednesday:
The jury in the case of a 58 year old Stawell man charged with sexually assaulting a child has handed down their verdict.
Raymond Cunningham appeared at Ballarat County Court facing four charges related to an incident which occurred in 2020.
The jury, which began deliberations on Wednesday morning, found Cunningham guilty on all charges.
The charges include the sexual assault of a child under 16, sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16, and two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 12.
EARLIER, Tuesday:
The jury in a case of a man accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl will begin deliberations on Wednesday morning in the Ballarat County Court.
Stawell man Raymond Cunningham, 58, is charged with sexual assault of a child under 16, sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16, and two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 12 for a number of alleged acts in 2020.
The complainant was 11-years-old at the time of the alleged offending.
Crown prosecutor David Cordy on Monday set out a summary of the case against Cunningham in his opening statements to the jury.
"[He sexually assaulted her,] asking her whether it hurt or whether it felt good," the prosecution said.
"The accused then said to [the complainant]: 'Since I've felt yours do you want to feel mine?'
"[The complainant] told him, 'no, because I'm not ready'. You'll remember that she's 11-years-old at the time. He responded, 'when you're ready'."
The child told a family member Cunningham had touched her the following day and the matter was reported to police.
The accused is also alleged to have shown the child a pornographic image and told the girl: "Don't tell anyone, this is between you and me."
Cunningham was arrested on September 16, 2020.
On Tuesday, Mr Cordy delivered parts of his closing statement to the jury with an image of the girl on courtroom screens and asked: "What is the defence in this case?"
"There's really only three options; she either dreamt it ... she's made a mistake about either the identity of the accused or the nature of the acts ... that can't be it," he said.
"The defence is [that the complainant] is lying, lying through her teeth.
"Is that what you thought when that girl gave evidence in front of you?
"Is that what any one of you thought?
"Or did you rather think, 'here's an 11-year-old girl talking about things that happened to her at the hands of a trusted adult'?"
The prosecutor turned to the accused man, who was seated behind him, as he finished his address to the court.
"This man had a particular interest, a sexual interest in [the complainant] ... and he was prepared to act on that interest and he did," Mr Cordy said.
"[Cunningham's behaviour escalated;] showed her a little bit of porn, talked to her about periods ... [to sexual assault]."
"He did it again, he did it again, it culminated in [sexual assault].
"She's only lucky in that she complained when she did."
Defence Counsel for the accused, Robert Thyssen, told the jury the complainant had lied and got her ideas from watching inappropriate content on her tablet.
"Seeing this stuff as a 10 or 11-year-old can mess with your mind," Mr Thyssen said.
"It can put ideas in your mind about what kinds of things happened.
"That's the suggestion I'd put to you: That she's making this up.
"Kids can sometimes be cruel, kids can sometimes make things up.
The defence reminded the jury there was no forensic evidence in the case and said the complainant's personal circumstances were "impoverished".
"Things were bad, things were poor, she did tell lies," Mr Thyssen said.
"Some lies have more serious consequences than others.
"Some lies roll off the tongue.
"Once you make some kind of accusations, things take off.
"Have the prosecution proven their case to the highest standard beyond reasonable doubt?"
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
