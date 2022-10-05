The Courier
Updated

Jury hands down verdict in Stawell child sexual assault case

Alex Dalziel
Ellie Mitchell
By Alex Dalziel, and Ellie Mitchell
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:27am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

UPDATE, Wednesday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.