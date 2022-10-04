Mayor says community support is needed to address housing affordability

As Ballarat grows, multiple approaches to tackle housing affordability will need to be used including smaller and denser housing, leaders say.
The high price of housing is being felt across the state to the point where even basic housing is unaffordable for many.
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney emerged from the Regional Affordable Housing Summit held in Creswick. with concerns the issue was holding back regional growth.
A number of leaders from the Victorian Government including Minister for Housing Danny Pearson and Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing attended as well as representatives from Ballarat City, Golden Plains Shire and Hepburn Shire councils.
Cr Moloney said the morning session highlighted that housing affordability in the regions was an issue a number of different councils were tackling. He said this was happening in new builds, social housing and had a flow on effect onto the rental market.
"It is across the board, hampering our ability to grow as a city," Cr Moloney said.
He said he was "keen to see improved diversity of housing stock" in Ballarat. More one or two bedroom houses or two to three story apartment blocks, housing developments that typically attract objections.
Cr Moloney said these developments are "of course" not in neighborhood character because "we have been rejecting them for decades".
"We have got to stop doing that," he said.
He said these developments can look different or confronting because "we have been building the same thing." but he believed the lack of diversity in types of housing options was holding Ballarat back.
Cr Moloney said some objections present "genuine argument" where people want to see sustainable development. Some of this responsibility can be shouldered by councilors through planning schemes.
"But we also need the community to come along with us on this journey as well," Cr Moloney said.
Students or young professionals could benefit from a smaller space or older residents looking to downsize. "A young middle aged woman having to escape a domestic violence situation with a couple of young kids will need to be able to afford a smaller place more often than not," Cr Moloney said.
