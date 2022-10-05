Maher connection leads St Joseph's star to Springbank

Longstanding Geelong Football League star Brant Haintz is taking his playing career away from St Joseph's for the first time to line up for Springbank next season.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis said the opportunity to play with his cousins, the Mahers, had prompted him to make the move.
The Mahers are an integral part of the Central Highlands Football League club, with six brothers playing in senior, reserves and under-18 grand finals this year.
Kieran, Joel and Brett Maher each lined up in the senior side which lost to Gordon.
The arrival of Haintz will certainly help the Tigers remain in the premiership window in 2023.
Challis said Haintz was an exciting addition. "You could say he's fallen into our lap," he said.
"We almost secured him for this year. We kept in contact and he watched a few of our games."
Haintz is an on-baller and will add to an already deep midfield for the Tigers.
Described as a "tackling machine", Haintz, 27, has been a St Joseph's player since his junior days.
He made three appearances with Geelong in the VFL in 2014 and another six in 2015.
He has also represented the GFL in country championships on three occasions and been selected in the GFL team of the year.
Haintz has been a linchpin in a golden era for St Joseph's, playing in back-to-back premierships in 2017 and 2018.
He played 12 games this year, but was out late in the season with a knee issue. He was in the best seven times and value added with eight goals.
Challis said Haintz's experience would complement an already seasoned line-up and add to the young talent the Tigers continued to introduce from within its own ranks and through recruiting.
He joins Springbank alongside North Ballarat trio Fletcher Toose, and Jarrod and James Curran.
Ironically, Haintz leaves St Joey's as Gordon premiership coach Ron Watt, who was a mastermind behind bringing down Springbank in this year's grand final, arrives as head coach.
