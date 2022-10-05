The Courier

Maher connection leads St Joseph's star to Springbank

DB
By David Brehaut
October 5 2022 - 7:00am
Longstanding Geelong Football League star Brant Haintz is taking his playing career away from St Joseph's for the first time to line up for Springbank next season.

