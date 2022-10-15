The Courier

ARIA award winning Josh Pyke to play Volta, Palais

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Pyke will perform at the Palais Hepburn on October 14, and Volta on October 16. Picture supplied

Prolific indie songwriter Josh Pyke is ending 2022 on an extremely happy note, with a 30 stop tour to mark the release of his seventh album.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.