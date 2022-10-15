Prolific indie songwriter Josh Pyke is ending 2022 on an extremely happy note, with a 30 stop tour to mark the release of his seventh album.
To Find Happiness is the latest work from Pyke, an album born of physical limitations imposed during the COVID pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
A veteran of Australian music, Pyke commands multiple top 10 albums, five ARIA award wins and an APRA award through his decades long career.
The tour will kick-off with an all ages show at the Palais Hotel in Hepburn Springs, before heading to Ballarat's Volta on October 16.
The two shows will not be Pyke's first time in the region, which he said holds a soft spot in his touring heart.
"I actually played in both places before, and especially in Ballarat. I love the whole Goldfield track vibe," he said.
"I remember the Palais has the older sprung dance floor in Australia, which is pretty cool to play in a space that has that kind of history. It is a beautiful area."
The tour will wrap-up with a show in December at Airlie Beach, Queensland.
Pyke said he had always felt appreciated by regional audiences, which he wanted to pay forward in his latest Australian tour.
"I find the crowds in more regional spots are always super appreciative, as not every musician managed to get out to these towns," he said.
"That's why I've always focused on touring regionally, as I believe you have to take your music to the people if you want to have a long and sustainable career in Australia."
The tour will also be a celebration of being able to play in-person shows again, after the best part of two years spent at home.
In the process of writing To Find Happiness, Pyke said he channelled the "pent up creative energy" from not being able to tour his previous album Rome due to COVID disruptions.
The result is an album that actively seeks joy and acceptance - diverting from the typical "lockdown era" sonic fare.
"The total shutdown of the touring industry and it's very slow recovery has been hugely damaging to the whole eco-system of Australian music," he said.
"Subsequently, with no real agenda or time constraints it felt freer, and more spontaneous than ever before.
"As always though creatives have found a way through, and it's generally been creativity that has enabled this.
Lockdown also allowed Pyke the time to explore other creative pursuits, such as writing children's books.
"I have seven books out now, including two released during lock down, and writing music for film and TV, including the theme song for the ABC drama Troppo, and a whole bunch of songs for the ABC ME show Mikki Vs The World," he said.
"I think necessity is the mother of invention, and the need to create helped me push my boundaries as an artist."
Mr Pyke will be playing at Palais Hepburn in Hepburn Springs on October 14, followed by a show at Volta in Ballarat on October 16.
"A sense of community and engagement is what I try to create at my shows. There's a lot of singing along, and it's an intimate way to to connect with an audience as a performer. I'll be playing solo with a few bells and whistles," he said.
He will be joined by vocalist and former Jezabels member Hayley Mary for both shows.
Tickets are on sale at www.joshpyke.com.
