The Ballarat City Fire Brigade has plans to expand its storage capacity, with a new satellite station on Sutton Street in Delacombe.
The brigade has lodged a planning application with Ballarat City Council for a 120 square metre double roller door storage facility at 426 Sutton Street, to support the Sturt Street location.
A CFA spokesperson said they expected the new site to be completed and ready to use by early 2023.
"The satellite station will be used as an additional vehicle storage facility, owned and managed by CFA. This facility will allow for the housing of the brigade's heavy tanker appliance and any other firefighting appliances into the future," the spokesperson said.
"The Ballarat City Fire Brigade will continue to co-locate with FRV at the Sturt Street station but will use the additional Delacombe facility as required to support service delivery."
The planning application states the Ballarat fire station on Sturt Street does not have enough space to house all of the service's vehicles for quick access.
A CFA ultra heavy duty tanker and a four-wheeled-drive forward control vehicle will be stored in the building once completed.
The satellite fire station will only be occupied one night a week for two hours of training, and as required for emergency response.
