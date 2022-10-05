The Courier

New Sutton Street fire station for Ballarat CFA

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 5 2022 - 6:00pm
426 Sutton Street, the site of the proposed CFA satellite station. Picture by Alex Dalziel

The Ballarat City Fire Brigade has plans to expand its storage capacity, with a new satellite station on Sutton Street in Delacombe.

