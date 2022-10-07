Brumbies who once roamed free in Victoria's high country will be strolling around Lake Wendouree on Saturday raising awareness of the plight of brumbies being culled in some of Victoria's national parks.
Kylie Chambers, who owns two brumbies from the Bogong High Plains, will be among those bringing their brumbies to the rally against the Victorian government's plans to cull feral horses in the Barmah National Park, Bogong High Plains and Victorian alps.
Her brumby Diva is a veteran of such gatherings, having been part of similar rallies in Melbourne's CBD - a completely different world from the one she once knew.
Diva, who Ms Chambers describes as "just beautiful", was among those trapped in the Bogong High Plains, retrained and rehomed. She has competed in extreme cowboy events, loves trail riding in the mountains and in Lal Lal State Forest near their home.
"They are sure-footed and just beautiful creatures and I'm so disappointed in Daniel Andrews saying once feral, always feral because that's just not the case," Ms Chambers said.
Along with Diva and other brumbies and their supporters, a horse and cart will also do laps of the lake to raise awareness.
The Victorian government's Feral Horse Action Plan 2021 aims to remove brumbies from Barmah National Park and Bogong High Plains, and significantly reduce numbers in the Alpine National Park through a mix of trapping and rehoming, ground shooting and aerial shooting to protect valuable ecosystems.
"(Feral horses) are considered a serious threat to the survival of a number of threatened wildlife and plant species, as well as to native ecosystems - particularly high-country peatlands, mossbeds and snowpatch plant communities in the Alpine National Park and Moira floodplain marshes in Barmah National Park," Parks Victoria states.
Rally organiser Renee Neubauer says only small numbers of brumbies are being trapped and rehomed, despite sanctuaries and retrainers being promised far more, and the rest are being shot.
"Trapping was and is in the plan to be first method used before anything else but they are not doing that - they have just gone straight to shooting," she said.
Brumby supporters have pictures they claim to show the "barbaric" way the brumbies are being shot and their remains left on the forest floor.
"What we will be doing ... is to come together, disperse among the crowd and very respectfully and peacefully get the message out there," Ms Neubauer said. "A lot of people are not aware it's an eradication plan in Barmah and Bogong, not a number reduction."
She also questioned the accuracy of Parks Victoria estimates of the numbers of brumbies living in the parks contained in the government plan, and whether the public recognised the heritage significance of the brumbies.
According to Parks Victoria there are about 600 brumbies in Barmah National Park, 100 in the Bogong High Plains and about 5000 in the eastern section of the Alpine National Park.
"The Bogong brumbies have a direct link back to horses sent of to World War I. Sandy, the only war horse to come back to Australia, was from the Bogong High Plains so we risk also losing our heritage, losing something really iconic to Australia," she said.
The rally takes place at 10.30am Saturday from the Edward VII pavilion at Lake Wendouree.
