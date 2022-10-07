The Courier

Ballarat rally to save wild brumbies from national park cull

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Rankin with Bandit and Kylie Chambers with Diva who will be attending the brumby rally at Lake Wendouree on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy

Brumbies who once roamed free in Victoria's high country will be strolling around Lake Wendouree on Saturday raising awareness of the plight of brumbies being culled in some of Victoria's national parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.