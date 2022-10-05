Carngham-Linton's list build has taken its next step with the signing of former East Point player Tom Clark.
The 22-year-old played his top age junior football with East Point as well as being part of the Greater Western Victoria program in the TAC Cup.
He made his senior debut with East Point in the 2018 BFNL season.
Clark joins marquee recruit and former Essendon AFL player Nick O'Brien and his brother Dean as new signings for the Saints.
Dunnstown's three players who missed the CHFL preliminary final owing to illness - star ruckman Khyle Forde (hamstring), Jack Leonard (dislocated shoulder) and Anthony Caligiuri (strained shoulder) - are all on track to be fit for a big pre-season.
Forde is already back running and working in the gym, while Leonard has undergone surgery. Caligiuri has been cleared of serious damage.
Ryley Stuhldreier is leaving Ballarat Football Netball League club Bacchus Marsh to again play in the Geelong region.
He is moving to Bellarine league reigning premier Barwon Heads.
A Bacchus Marsh junior, Stuhldeier played with South Barwon in 2015 and 2016 before returning to the Cobras a season after they secured their first BFNL flag.
He played about 70 games and represented the Ballarat league in a country championship match.
Former Bacchus Marsh coach Tom German has taken on a new appointment in the WRFL.
He has been appointed Spotswood coach.
German spent three years with the Cobras, with his first being 2020 when the season failed to get off the ground owing to COVID-19.
He had been reappointed for 2023 early last season, but had a change of mind at the end of the season.
Bacchus Marsh is yet to announce a replacement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.