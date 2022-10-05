The Courier

Lockyer returns to CHFL with Rokewood-Corindhap

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:51am, first published 6:00am
Rokewood-Corindhap recruit Michael Lockyer in Sebastopol colours in 2021.

Rokewood-Corindhap has secured Mininera and District Football League century goalkicker Michael Lockyer.

