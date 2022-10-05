Rokewood-Corindhap has secured Mininera and District Football League century goalkicker Michael Lockyer.
He booted 112 goals for Lismore-Derrinallum this year, getting double figures six times.
Lockyer is also a two-time Mininera and District league best and fairest, in 2017 and 2018.
While he topped the MDFL goalkicking, Rokewood-Corindhap is not looking to play its prize recruit as a permanent forward.
Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan said they were looking to use Lockyer, who had family connections at the club, in the midfield as well as in attack.
"We don't expect him to kick 100 (goals) for us. He might get 40 to 50."
Macgowan said bolstering midfield depth was a priority for Rokewood-Corindhap and to have a classy midfielder who could also impact the scoreboard was a perfect fit.
Lockyer's move to the Grasshoppers marks a return to the CHFL, with him having played with Creswick for three years from 2012 after a season at Campbells Creek in the MCDFNL
He went to Lismore-Derrinallum in 2015 and has been there for all but one season since.
He played with Sebastopol in 2021 beside his cousin Tony Lockyer after initially signing to play with the Ballarat Football League club in 2020.
Rokewood-Corindhap has also signed Jackson Ford from Ballarat Swans, former GWV Rebels tall Lukas Essenwanger and Lachie Walton from North Ballarat.
Macgowan said again in each case family or friendship connections had been key factors in getting them to the club.,
The 192cm-tall Essenwanger is originally from Koroit and has a strong basketball background, having represented Country Victoria in under-16s and under-18s.
His football career took him to Russells Creek in the Warrnambool District league in 2019 before venturing to Jeparit-Rainbow in the Mallee league in 2021.
Macgowan said the 23-year-old was coming off a second knee reconstruction, which had forced him to sit out the game this year.
He said Essenwanger had been recruited as a key forward or back, with a need for a big defender at the forefront of the mind.
Ford, a cousin of Grasshoppers duo Matt and Ryan Aikman, is also returning to the CHFL looking to fill a midfield role. He played under-age and senior games with Learmonth before moving to Ballarat in 2016, where he has played a mix of seniors and reserves.
Walton is returning to the Grasshoppers, where his brother Jordy made his senior debut this year.
He spent a year playing under-18s with the club in 2018 after crossing from Mt Clear and has since had stints at East Point, and North Ballarat at reserves level.
Macgowan also confirmed a couple of departures for next year with midfielders Sam Carr and Laityn Withers leaving Ballarat with work commitments.
Carr missed this year - his second with the Grasshoppers - after suffering a knee injury pre-season.
Macgowan said Carr did not have surgery to reconstruct an anterior cruciate ligament until late in the season, so more than likely would have missed a large part of next season.
Withers leaves after two seasons at the club.
