Explore a sustainable timeless classic with Levi's®

From their early beginnings in making highly durable workwear, Levi's® has evolved into the iconic red label creator of sustainable denim for every age, gender, and shape. Picture supplied

This is a commercial collaboration with Levi's.



With the brand approaching 150 years of delivering classic, long-wearing contemporary denim, Levi's® continues to be a staple in wardrobes worldwide!

And when it comes to timeless fit and style, you can't beat a cult favourite: their 501® Originals.

Designed to Last

The Levi's 501® Originals are where it all began.

Featuring the patented, durable rivets and a five-button fly, the 501® denim is designed to act as your 'blank canvas' to build your own sense of self-expression.

With a distinct nod to the brand's past, present and future, the 501® Originals are a style that never goes out of fashion.

Whether you buy yours brand new or opt for a vintage pair, both will continue to serve your wardrobe well through the years.

Explore the Fit

Levi's® prides itself on clothing that can be interpreted and used for self-expression. With that in mind, the 501® Originals are available in a range of fits to suit every body shape and unique idea of style:

The 90s Fit

A slightly re-interpreted fit of the original 501®, the 501® 90s jean offers a relaxed fit through the seat and leg; you can discover ultimate comfort and stay on trend.

The Cropped Fit

Perfect for those who want a more tailored look that offers versatility with styling, the cropped fit features the same high-quality rivet and five-button fly, with an ankle-grazer length.

The '93 Straight Fit

A relaxed nod to the skateboard culture of 1993, the '93 straight fit channels feature original blue denim and a slightly cropped fit. Think a timeless vintage touch that's still stylish today.

The Original Fit

For those who know what they like, the original is designed for work or play. With a classic straight leg and iconic styling, the original fit is the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence. They've never gone out of style - and they never will.

The Shorts

And with summer right around the corner, the 501® shorts are the staple you'll reach for time and again. Whether hemmed or cut-offs, there's a style for everyone.

Sustainable By Choice

Building on their promise that their denim is designed to be worn for life, Levi's® have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure sustainability is embedded in every they do.

Their sustainability approach is based on one core mantra: Buy Better. Wear Longer.

In 2011, Levi's® introduced their Water Less® process, which has helped them to save 4.2 billion litres of water across their manufacturing processes. This is alongside reusing and recycling 9.2 billion tonnes of water.

Levi's® admit they haven't always gotten sustainability right, but they're fully committed to making long-term changes that they'll continue to build on.

With some ambitious goals to ensure their manufacturing processes and factory environments become even more sustainable by 2030, Levi's® is a brand to get behind.