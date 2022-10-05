Enduring charm and local talent

Enduring Classics presented a delightful concert of operatic arias and songs from music theatre last Sunday afternoon in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts.
Organiser Robyn Antoine brought together a small group of local singers and a couple of big names in a program full of well-known and much-loved works, with Gwen Kennelly providing secure and sympathetic support at the piano.
Jason Wasley, arriving on an electric scooter, commenced the concert in spectacular fashion with Rossini's "Largo Al Factotem", from The Barber of Seville. Further in the program he performed "E Luce van le Stelle" from Puccini's Tosca and a crowd-pleasing rendition of The Holy City. His best was saved for last in the duet "Perigi O Cara" from La Traviata (Verdi), with guest soprano Sophie Salvesani.
Salvesani proved to be the highlight of the concert, blending virtuoso technique with dramatic realisation of the text. She moved comfortably from "Sempre Libera", also from La Traviata, to "Vilia" from the Merry Widow(Lehar). The Flower Duet from Lakme(Delibes) with Jess Carrascaleo-Heard was perfectly balanced, with honours equally shared. Salvesani's duet with Daniel Sully, "All I ask of You"(Lloyd-Webber), demonstrated her ability to work with and support the younger, less experienced singer.
Tenor Lyndon Green put in a strong performance with "Anthem" from the musical Chess and combined well with Vincent Sully in a stirring rendition of Bizet's "Au Fond du Temple Saint", from The Pearl Fishers.
The popular song "You Raise Me Up" was a suitable finale, with Robyn Antoine leading the entire cast.
