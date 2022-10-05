The Courier
Review

Enduring charm and local talent

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Enduring Classics presented a delightful concert of operatic arias and songs from music theatre last Sunday afternoon in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.