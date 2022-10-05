Enduring charm and local talent

Salvesani proved to be the highlight of the concert, blending virtuoso technique with dramatic realisation of the text. She moved comfortably from "Sempre Libera", also from La Traviata, to "Vilia" from the Merry Widow(Lehar). The Flower Duet from Lakme(Delibes) with Jess Carrascaleo-Heard was perfectly balanced, with honours equally shared. Salvesani's duet with Daniel Sully, "All I ask of You"(Lloyd-Webber), demonstrated her ability to work with and support the younger, less experienced singer.