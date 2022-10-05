A community-led initiative, sponsored by Ballarat employers, is aiming to support the region's homelessness crisis in the form of a portable, mobile and safe sleeping unit.
The Future Shapers, a leadership group comprised of employees from across Ballarat run by the Committee for Ballarat, is working towards raising $40,000 all in the efforts to fund a sleepbus.
The sleepbus model, which was founded by regional Victorian and former business consultant Simon Rowe and has been rolled out in Maroochydore, Melbourne and Sydney, will help support a minimum of 20 rough sleepers in Ballarat.
Gforce Employment and Recruitment apprenticeship and traineeship consultant Joeline Rayment, who forms part of this year's Future Shapers cohort, said while the bus was not a solution to homelessness, it would greatly aid those battling housing insecurity.
"One of the biggest impacts for people sleeping rough is the fact that the inability to sleep through being hyper focused and having a lack of safety means that if you don't get enough sleep, your health declines, your cognitive function declines and your ability to make positive decisions declines," Ms Rayment said.
"All of this put together impacts your ability to engage with services to allow you to actually get the support you might need.
"So (the bus) it's not a solution to the housing issue because that takes a lot more than just a bus but it will prevent fewer people having to brave a harsh Ballarat winter."
The bus will contain 20 partially sound proofed pods, with each room being fitted with a television which will broadcast free-to-air programs as well as a separate channel dedicated to airing the details of relevant welfare services in the area.
It will also have a space where belongings can be safety kept and a security guard stationed during the on and off boarding process.
Ms Rayment said the sleepbus would be a more financially viable option when compared with alternatives such as temporary hotel accommodation.
"One sleep bus costs about $100,000, and then you do have some running costs throughout the year, but they're not that high when compared with if you built a house, you might be able to fit four people in that house and that's about $400,000 but then you still have got all the same running costs," she said.
"If you were doing hotel emergency accommodation, you're looking at say two people in a room maybe and you're looking at $100 to $150 a night but in the sleep bus it works out to about $6 a night.
"This is so much more financially suitable and it really gives the communication about the sleepbus being out there, so people will see the sleepbus and know that we do have people sleeping rough in Ballarat."
The sleepbus is intended to only operate during after business hours and be a space solely for sleeping purposes.
Ms Rayment said this was another added benefit as it wouldn't impact surrounding businesses.
"It's (the sleepbus) all set up for people to come on board have their sleep and then in the morning, when everyone moves on, the bus then goes back to the depo, for cleaning, which means that it's not going to affect local businesses and it's not going to replace the need for the relevant support programs," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
The push for a sleepbus was created through the Future Shapers 2021 committee who hosted a forum related to addressing homelessness in Ballarat in November last year.
For those interested in donating to the Future Shapers fundraising campaign visit https://www.sleepbus.org/fundraisers/homelessnesscentralhighlands
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.