Future Shapers begin campaign to create a Ballarat sleepbus to address homelessness crisis

By Malvika Hemanth
October 5 2022 - 5:30pm
Future Shapers Gforce Employment and Recruitment apprenticeship and traineeship consultant Joeline Rayment; McCains Foods quality supervisor Renata Rotast; Cafs advanced family and disability support worker Bicarra Gazanis; Haymes Paint product development chemist Charaka Lelwala and Lake Imaging MRI supervisor Chrystal Douflias are driving positive change for the region's homeless through awareness and fundraising campaigns. Picture supplied.

A community-led initiative, sponsored by Ballarat employers, is aiming to support the region's homelessness crisis in the form of a portable, mobile and safe sleeping unit.

