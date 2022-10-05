When The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) sought to renew its group liability policy for over 1500 members this year, including many in the Ballarat region, it got a rude and unexpected shock.
Their insurance broker informed the board of the 66-year-old organisation, which represents professional ceramicists and potters, hobbyists, teachers, students, curators, collectors, writers and enthusiasts, that the insurance company they had used previously had decided to no longer provide cover to TACA's members.
Clearly at a time when more people are either working from home or have a side business run from home, when more Australians than ever have more than one job, this is something we need to ensure is working- Senator David Pocock
The executive officer of TACA Vicki Grima says the decision by the insurer to withdraw their cover couldn't come at a worse time, with membership booming post-COVID-19. Almost 300 new members joined in the past year, and 65 per cent of TACA members take advantage of their liability cover, for security in teaching, studio display and exhibitions.
"It's quite a big threat to us," Ms Grima says, "whether we can continue offering the services we do offer. (Pottery and ceramics) is absolutely booming, it's huge. I'm dealing with phone calls today, saying to people, 'Sorry, we can't offer it at the moment, we hope we will be able to again.'
Ms Grima says the people taking out insurance have safety at the forefront of their practice, and having no liability insurance restricts their income. She says the insurer, Vero, said they could no longer offer cover 'due to compliance issues'.
What the compliance issue might be is unclear. Ms Grima fears it is simply that Vero finds issuing perhaps 1000 certificates of cover to individual members wasn't cost effective for the company.
Newly-elected independent Senator David Pocock says the issue of problems in the insurance industry was raised with him in July, after a southwestern Victorian family was denied a payout when their home was destroyed by fire. Insurer AAMI said the egg sales business they ran out of their driveway voided their claim.
"We've had over 50 people write and call my office with concerns, Senator Pocock says.
"Clearly at a time when more people are either working from home or have a side business run from home, when more Australians than ever have more than one job, this is something we need to ensure is working."
To that end, Senator Pocock wrote to Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones, asking for assistance in dealing with clarity around insurance. The response, two months later, was less than inspiring, he says.
"Clearly, we need to ensure that people who are paying for insurance know what they are and aren't covered for, so I'll take it up again," he says.
For Vicky Grima, the unwillingness of insurers to provide cover for her members is perplexing, because in 17 years of TACA policies there hasn't been a single claim.
"So really, it's money for jam," she says.
