Berkeley Square firm in Caulfield Guineas market

Berkeley Square remains a firm second favourite for the group 1 $3m Caulfield Guineas, 1600m, on Saturday.
Trained by Dan O'Sullivan in Ballarat and to be ridden by Craig Williams, Berkeley Square is $5.50 in a Sportsbet fixed market.
Golden Mile is the $2.70 favourite, with no other runners in single figures.
Berkeley Square drew a middle barrier in seven and will go in one gate to start on the immediate outside of Golden Mile if the second emergency does not get a run.
Berkeley Square has won three of four career starts, including his past two. Williams has been in the saddle for his latest two outings.
Golden Mile is trained by James Cummings.
He has also had four starts, winning in Ballarat on debut and is going to Caulfield off a last-start fourth in the Golden Rose in Sydney.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have three runners in the Guineas, including Lethal Thoughts from their Ballarat stable.
Lethal Thoughts has won one of five visits to the races, that being his debut at Sale in April.
He is a $35 chance.
MEANWHILE, Ballarat trainer Andrew Noblet has the top weight for The Valley Sprinters Cup Series heat, 1200m, to be run in Ballarat on Sunday.
Legend Of Zorro will carry 66kg if Noblet decides to run him.
The six-year-old has not raced since mid-December.
He last won at Geelong four starts ago in October last year.
Legend Of Zorro is also the top rated of 44 nominations, ahead of the Henry Dwyer-trained Prairie Flower.
Prairie Flower is also an acceptor for the group 3 Manhari Metals Thoroughbred Club Stakes, 1200m, at Caulfield on Saturday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
