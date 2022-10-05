The Courier

Tree planting marks first works at Loreto College's new Lucas campus

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:54pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loreto College year nine students Mia Quinlan, Bethany Ryan and Georgia Stewart plant trees at the site of the school's future second campus in Lucas. Picture by Kate Healy

Loreto College students have made their first mark on the school's expansion campus in Lucas, with year nine girls planting more than 700 trees and grasses as part of 'reflection day' activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.