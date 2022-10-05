Loreto College students have made their first mark on the school's expansion campus in Lucas, with year nine girls planting more than 700 trees and grasses as part of 'reflection day' activities.
The trees and grasses will grow to form a windbreak on the school's future campus, which is currently farmland at the corner of Cuthberts and Finch's roads.
Six areas of the 13.5 hectare property, which the school purchased two years ago as the site of a second campus, were marked out for each mentor group to plant in.
In 2019 Loreto released long-term plans to double in size, build another secondary campus, reintroduce boarding and eventually offer all year levels from kindergarten to year 12 in response to the rapid growth of Ballarat's population, particularly west of the city, and the demand for Catholic education for girls.
Retreat coordinator Felicity Knobel said students had been looking at sustainability and "care for our common home" and the tree planting built on those studies.
"Kids think they have to join Greenpeace or do something big but we talk about the very simple things we can do as people of Loreto, of Ballarat and of our own families ... things that if everyone did how we could change the world," she said.
"We want them to see the impact of their actions today, planting more than 700 plants at our new property which will be here for a significant period of time and we hope will actually serve a purpose."
Ms Knobel said the school's maintenance staff and science technicians, who are part of the sustainability program, had identified the most beneficial sites for the planting to grow and become a windbreak.
Not even the wind and rain could dampen the students' spirits. "We are very conscious as we move to our new extension campus that we can start making a difference now and there are a lot of things that will make a difference in the next five or 10 years."
As part of reflection day the students also took part in leadership and art activities.
"We are really working on the leadership of our students," Ms Knobel said. "We have restructured our leadership program for the whole school and our year nines have had an opportunity to explore their own leadership capacity at Loreto ... what it means as they move to being senior members of the school, looking at each other as leaders, what it means to them, and what are their leadership strengths and challenges."
While there is no firm timeline for the new campus, Ms Knobel said it would be "great" if the first sod was turned on the new property when Loreto marks its 150th anniversary in 2025.
