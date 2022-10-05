There are highs and lows for Ballarat in the latest 2026 Commonwealth Game sports list, but the largest number of questions around infrastructure remain unanswered.
The opportunity to showcase Lake Wendouree has been lost with the inclusion of "coastal rowing" preferenced over traditional rowing on the list of sports confirmed by the state government on Wednesday.
But hope is still alive the highly sought-after key event, the 42km marathon run, will be held in Ballarat along with mountain bike riding in the Hepburn Shire.
Announcements on the critical 'legacy' infrastructure however, including the athletes' village, are still in limbo with the clock ticking on construction deadlines.
Masters rower Donald Gibb said he was disappointed a rowing regatta was not included on the official list.
"I think it would have been marvellous for Ballarat," Mr Gibb said.
Coastal rowing was the sport backed by Rowing Australia which Mr Gibb said involved a different skill set, environment and boat.
While the door has closed on rowing, the prospect of the marathon joining athletics, boxing and T20 cricket in Ballarat is still on the table.
In July, the City of Ballarat put forward their bid for the marathon
Mayor Daniel Moloney said at the time the marathon was typically held in the same location as the athletics events but wanted to highlight Ballarat just in case.
Cr Moloney said Ballarat had a long and proud tradition of distance running which included three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Steve Moneghetti.
"In the event other locations may be under consideration, it is worth highlighting the clear advantages to staging the marathon in Ballarat," he said.
Mountain bike riding has also been confirmed for the games but does not have a home yet.
Hepburn Shire and Ballarat councils are up against Mount Alexander Shire and City of Greater Bendigo which have placed a bid for a mountain bike event 30 minutes south of Bendigo in the La Larr Ba Gauwa Mountain Bike Park.
Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie said it was an exciting opportunity for the council area to be put in front of thousands of people.
He said it would be a great economic boost to the region both before the games and afterwards as beautiful parts of the shire were beamed onto people's screens across the world.
Ballarat residents are still excited about the legacy the games could leave behind.
Ballarat and Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny said it would be great to have high-standard cycling infrastructure close to home.
"It is on our doorstep and in our backyard," Mr Canny said.
The state government has already invested money into the Creswick Trails project and Mr Canny said it was a "stunning spot" with "great bike trails" already in place.
While it would be great for the sport, Cr Drylie said there was a lot of infrastructure work to be done amid rising costs and labour shortages.
"We are quite understanding that there is a constrained construction cycle ... there is going to have to be some priorities made," he said.
When visiting Ballarat back in July, Minister for the Commonwealth Games delivery Jacinta Allan said she was "confident we'll get there" despite the short timeframe.
"It's going to provide a big economic boost for our regions, but we do have some tight timelines, and that's why I'm meeting with the City of Ballarat (on Friday, July 8) to talk about the village," she said.
Some experts have mentioned previous Commonwealth Games, held at one major site instead of spread over four regional hubs, had more than double the time for planning.
Ms Allan added the state government was also focused on the games' infrastructure legacy, particularly its village.
"We know the pressures on the both the property market and the rental market here in our regional centres."
