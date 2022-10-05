Teachers in Ballarat and across the world have been celebrated for the vital role they play in shaping young minds for the future.
On World Teachers Day on Wednesday, students and schools thanked teachers for the work they do and in particular the stress and upheaval they experienced throughout the COVID pandemic as they flipped from face-to-face teaching to remote lessons sometimes with just a few hours' notice.
At Mount Clear Primary School teachers enjoyed a special morning tea to mark the international appreciation day.
"I think outside of the teaching profession, a lot of people don't know what teachers do and the amount of work they put in outside of hours, outside of that 9am to 3.30pm that people see and think they just do," said Mount Clear Primary School principal Cameron Landry.
"Teachers at time sacrifice their personal life for the job, spend time looking for resources and what they can do to support classroom students all the time."
Mr Landry said it was a common perception that teachers worked from 9am to 3.30pm but the reality was far different, with many working until late at night and all doing work during school holidays.
After the stress of the COVID pandemic, and nearing the end of the first "normal" school year since 2019 but one still punctuated by illness and absences, Mr Landry said teachers were tired but resilient.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Particularly last year, the amount of flexibility they've had to have and initiative they've need to use to restructure how they teach, it's taken its toll on teachers. Teachers on the whole, not just our school, are tired but still come in each day and do a fantastic job.
"It's nice to have a day for teachers to be recognised and celebrated because without teachers society would be very different place," he said.
Mr Landry said it was "ingrained" in teachers as professionals to be the best they can be for their students and provide the best environment they can, even if it means working much longer than many parents realise.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.