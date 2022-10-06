New guidelines groundbreaking for Ballarat residents living with ADHD

A new set of groundbreaking guidelines to aid with ADHD diagnosis and treatment was revealed on Wednesday by the Australian ADHD Professionals Association.
The research, which the federal government provided $1.5 million to develop, will focus on how the disorder presents itself in everyday functioning as well as quality of life across a broad range of demographics including age, gender and culture.
Most notably, the guidelines, which took the AADPA two years to form through discussions with various clinicians and those with ADHD, will allow general practitioners to diagnose the disorder.
Prior to these guidelines, psychiatrists and paediatricians were the only professionals who could diagnose ADHD.
Laura Martinez is a 25-year-old Winter Valley resident who works as registered nurse in Ballarat and has ADHD.
She said to obtain a diagnosis for her disorder, which she manages by taking dexamphetamine, was a tumultuous experience which first began in her adolescent years.
"In high school, I really struggled with organisation. It was a bit of a running joke with my teachers that I never handed anything in on time, but also being quite a quiet person and not really drawing attention to myself meant that I very much slipped under the radar," Ms Martinez said.
She began seeking a diagnosis for her difficulties with organisation in December 2020. However it was only in April 2021 after more than a year's wait time and a sudden cancellation did she receive the her long-anticipated diagnosis of ADHD.
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler said the guidelines will set a benchmark for best-practice evidence-based assessment, treatment and support for people living with ADHD.
"There are 111 clinical recommendations addressing the ADHD journey across a person's lifespan, from identification and diagnosis to an evolving support plan and information for family, friends, employers, and others in their life," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.