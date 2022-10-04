The weather might be dreary but the colourful costumes and graceful competitors of the Royal South Street Eisteddfod's calisthenics competition have stormed in to brighten up their surroundings.
More than 2700 competitors from more than 60 calisthenics clubs from across Victoria and interstate will compete at Founders Hall in a program that spans 15 days from October 2 to 16, and a further two days of competition on November 2 and 3.
The move to Founders Hall at Federation University's Mount Helen campus, necessary because of renovations being carried out to Her Majesty's Theatre, mean numbers are actually lower than usual.
"We are hoping once we return to Her Majesty's Theatre we can attract back the top championship calisthenics teams," said Royal South Street Eisteddfod general manager Tenille McLauchlan.
"People value that venue so much it's like a jewel for Royal South Street with dance and calisthenics there. To me that marks spring in Ballarat; having all that beautiful colour, all those beautiful costumes and competitors all in their finery in the heart of the city - it brings so much colour and vibrancy to the CBD."
For most competitors after two years of COVID disruptions to their calisthenics they're just happy to be back on stage competing.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It has been absolutely amazing to see all the performers hit the stage again and perform and be in their absolute element with the calisthenic program," Ms McLauchlan said.
"People have spent months and months preparing and you can see the excitement and joy that just being on stage has brought so many people."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.