New information suggests only a fraction of adequate testing was done on a contaminated site for a key City of Ballarat project in Wendouree, leading to a cost blowout of $2 million.
Documents obtained by freedom of information show that just one preliminary investigation for contamination at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve was commissioned at a cost of $3500, not the two claimed made by council officers in July.
As part of that investigation, only eight boreholes were drilled, including two at the building site where the bulk of hazardous material and industrial waste was discovered.
These details run contrary to an official council report, which claimed samples from 29 boreholes in total across the site had been tested for contamination.
Between April and July, more than 25 truck trailers' worth of historic industrial waste and asbestos was removed from the construction site of a new community hub, sports pavilion and men's shed leading to a cost blowout of $2 million.
The same council report said the company responsible for the investigation had concluded the site was free of contamination, when in reality the company's report expressly qualified its conclusions with the words "based on [this limited] physical site investigation".
The council officer's report also omitted reference to the "medium potential" risk of contamination flagged in the assessment, which the assessor said owed to the site's setting and lack of known history.
When asked why the City of Ballarat had only commissioned one, limited site analysis to test for contamination, director of community wellbeing Matthew Wilson said further tests weren't required in light of the findings of the preliminary assessment.
"The standard preliminary environmental site assessment for the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve did not find any contamination," Mr Wilson said.
"As a result, no further environmental site testing was undertaken."
But a consulting geologist, Andrew Redman who spoke with The Courier, said it was common knowledge within the industry that preliminary assessments were limited in scope, constituting little more than a "first-round assessment".
"Whether more testing after that is required really depends on what you're proposing to use the site for," he said
He said testing requirements would differ for instance between a factory development compared to a sensitive-use proposal, such as a kindergarten.
"It's all about risk of exposure and site use - there's a lot of matrices involved in determining what level of investigation you should do and at what point you can comfortably say 'that's enough'."
Mr Redman confirmed contamination testing was only undertaken alongside geotechnical assessments if specifically requested by the client.
"If there's no environmental brief, you turn up to do the job you've been contracted to do," he said
"So, for a geotechnical report, you just look at the soil characteristics [to determine] whether it's fill- or natural-bearing, its reactivity or cohesion and so on - you don't look at potential contamination."
In July, the City of Ballarat refused to publicly release the site assessments.
At the time, Ballarat council chief executive Evan King said council would consider legal action against the company responsible for the site assessments.
"We're certainly having a look at the conditions of the contract to determine whether there are any opportunities there," he said.
But Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford said the revelations cast further doubt over the City of Ballarat's commitment to transparency and the rigour of its due diligence process.
"Trust in this council is at an all-time low because transparency is next to non-existent," Mr Crawford said.
"Serious questions need to be asked about council's lack of honesty and whether it failed in its duty to properly assess the site. A clean-up bill of $2 million is a lot if they hadn't done the right preparation in the first place."
Among the documents obtained by The Courier were three separate geotechnical reports commissioned by council at a cost of $14,100, including a comprehensive soil analysis.
The latter was represented in the July council report as concluding "no contamination issues were found". The scope of that report, however, did not extend beyond an assessment of suitable footings for the proposed redevelopment, with no questions of contamination addressed.
The Wendouree West Reserve contamination incident isn't the first occasion in recent years to throw council's due diligence process into sharp relief.
Similar questions were raised when expensive soil remediation works delayed the opening of the controversial Creswick Road car park in 2018, formerly home to a fuel depot.
When asked whether the City of Ballarat would review the adequacy of its due diligence process for major projects, Mr Wilson declined to answer directly.
"Site contamination testing requirements will continue to be identified on a site-by-site basis," he said.
"This is carried out with the Environment Protection Authority along with considerations of any current or future sensitive receptors."
When contacted, an EPA spokesperson said future investigations into the City of Ballarat regarding potential breaches of "due process" could not be ruled out at this stage.
