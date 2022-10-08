The Courier
Council

Wendouree West Recreation Reserve: Demand for answers after $2m council blowout

October 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Construction site at Wendouree West Recreation Reserve in October 2022. Picture by Kate Healy

New information suggests only a fraction of adequate testing was done on a contaminated site for a key City of Ballarat project in Wendouree, leading to a cost blowout of $2 million.

