Severe thunderstorms possible across central and western region

Updated October 6 2022 - 12:03am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:52pm
The SES and Bureau of Meteorology have issued an updated weather warning with the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the western and Grampians regions.

