Severe thunderstorms possible across central and western region

The SES and Bureau of Meteorology have issued an updated weather warning with the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the western and Grampians regions.
The broad warning does not highlight where the thunderstorms will occur over the central and western regions but cautions the possibility of them being more severe in the north west of Victoria including the possibility of supercell thunderstorms.
The warning lists damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall as all threats that could develop later on Thursday.
"Thunderstorms are possible over the central, northern and western parts of Victoria today, developing late in the morning in the northwestern parts, extending to remainder of the area during the afternoon, before contracting to northern parts in the evening," the bureau warns.
"Thunderstorms are associated with a prefrontal trough entering the state from the west, and will most likely occur in the deep moist and unstable northerly flow ahead of the trough."
Minor flood warning have also been issued in the north of the state for the the Kiewa River, Loddon River and Snowy River, where residents are urged not to drive through flood waters.
For Ballarat there is a 100 percent chance of rain with up to 10mm predicted to fall this afternoon.
