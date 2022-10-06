Dual East Point premiership player Jacob Brown will have a new football home next season.
He has signed with Essendon District Football League premier division club East Keilor, where he will line up beside former Collingwood and GWS Giants defender Heath Shaw.
Brown leaves after joining East Point from Hepburn in 2018.
His timing was perfect - playing in the Kangaroos' first BFNL premiership in that season and backing up with a second in 2019, when he was judged best on the ground.
Brown's move to East Point coincided with him also embarking on a VFL, earning a spot on the Essendon list.
East Point operations manager Dean Hetherington said Brown's move would be a better fit for his lifestyle, with him living and working in the metropolitan area.
He said Brown had relocated at the start of this year and trained with the Bombers VFL squad.
Hetherington said Brown had decided not to continue in the VFL next year and with the travel required it would be too hard to meet the commitments required to play with East Point.
"We don't like to see him go. We'd love to keep him.
"He's a ripper bloke and a ripper player. He's welcome to come back any time."
Brown played some of his early junior football with Sebastopol before making the move to Hepburn, where he made his senior debut in 2014.
Brown was the CHFL under-18 best and fairest in 2015.
He became a permanent member of the Hepburn senior line-up in 2016 and continued there for two seasons before beginning what would be a successful time in the Ballarat league.
He managed about 10 VFL games, including two this year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.